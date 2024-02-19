Comedian AY has opened up on the impact his senior colleague, RMD had in his entertainment career

According to him, he was working as a bartender when he was a junior staff of the NNPC where he met the veteran actor

He said RMD told him to go back to school so that all his dreams as an entertainer could come to pass

Foremost Comedian and actor Ayo Makun better known as AY has opened up about his career and the people who influenced him before going into entertainment.

The comedian who lost properties to an inferno last year was a guest on Iyabo Ojo's Goldroom recently where he spoke about his life..

According to him, he was working as a bartender with NNPC club when he met veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, better known as RMD. The actor advised him to go back to school after hearing all the dreams he had for the entertainment industry.

AY speaks on impact of RMD on his career. Photo credit @mofedamijo/@aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY says he went back to school

According to AY, after the advice he was given by RMD, he stopped working as a Junior staff and enrolled at Delta State University where he got his first degree in Theatre Arts.

It was while in school that he started his entertainment career, first as a show organiser before going into comedy.

Ay says his story inspired his series

While speaking with Ojo, comedian AY noted that his time as a bartender inspired his series 'Call to Bar'.

The comedian who has a long running feud with Basketmouth said most of his movies were also inspired by his true life story.

See the clip here:

