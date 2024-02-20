Popular Nigerian singer Flavour has cried out for the umpteenth time on social media about being impersonated by scammers

The music star took to his X (Twitter) page to warn fans to be on the lookout for people pretending to be him while trying to extort them

Flavour’s public outcry sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Flavour Nabania recently took to social media to warn his fans about scammers pretending to be him.

One of the downsides to being a celebrity is that they are easy targets for fraudsters to impersonate, with gullible fans falling for their tricks.

Nigerians speak as singer Flavour reacts to scammers impersonating him. Photos: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The Big Baller crooner recently shared a series of posts on his official X (Twitter) to alert his fans about the tricks of scammers pretending to be him.

According to Flavour, he will never ask his fans for money or any other personal information. He also added that if people pretending to be him get in contact with them, the person should be reported immediately.

In his words:

“Scammers are still in the business of impersonating me online. Please be aware that I will NEVER ask fans for money or any personal information.

If you're contacted by someone claiming to be me, DO NOT engage with them,, and please report the account to the appropriate authorities.”

See the tweet below:

Flavour also shared an old video where he interacted with one of the victims of scammers who impersonated him. See the clip below:

Reactions as Flavour warns fans about scammers

Flavour’s public outcry drew some reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

This tweep wondered how people could fall for such a format:

Chief Amah said people will learn the hard way:

This tweep called people who fall for such formats foolish:

Mari added that some people’s WhatsApp accounts get hacked by scammers:

This lady advised the singer to check his circle:

Okenwa blamed hunger for the scammer’s actions:

This tweep begged scammers to use Seyi Tinubu’s identity instead:

Segun wondered why a fan would think Flavour would call them online:

Poor man said boys must eat:

Flavour performs at RCCG pastor's birthday party

In other news, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian lawyer and RCCG pastor Siju Iluyomade recently turned the milestone age of 60, and a big birthday party was organised on Sunday, February 18, 2024, to mark the occasion.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media from the star-studded occasion and it showed a number of VIPs who attended the pastor’s birthday party.

The attention of many Nigerians were drawn to Flavour’s presence at the RCCG pastor’s 60th birthday party and it sparked a huge discussion on social media. Many netizens condemned the presence of a secular artist at a pastor’s party as they wondered why gospel musicians were not called.

Source: Legit.ng