A hilarious video trending on social media has captured a student arriving at class with a standing fan

In the clip, his coursemates and friends couldn't stop laughing as they filmed him walking down to class with the fan

Social media users were left in stitches after watching the clip which was posted via the TikTok app

A Nigerian University student took a bold step to conquer the unbearable heat level in his lecture hall.

A funny clip shared via the TikTok account @spark_183 showed him arriving at class with a big standing fan.

Student arrives class with standing fan Photo credit: @spark183/TikTok.

Student causes uproar in school

Eyewitnesses couldn't stop laughing as the young man walked to the lecture hall carrying the fan while keeping a straight face.

Apparently, the current weather condition in the country had become too unbearable for him and he had to take a drastic measure to save himself.

The clip was captioned:

"He brought his fan to class o. This heat."

Reactions as student brings fan to class

Netizens penned funny comments about the hilarious video on TikTok.

@debbie_804 said:

"Na this type of fan na dey save me this period from heat o."

@rfgyfghgf reacted:

"I no fit take am because as I enter school powerful men go don collect am."

@timara_banks reacted:

"The gallon he dey hold sef no need to ask which country is this."

@amyfavour0 commented:

"E reach bring it please, because wetin do me for class today if e repeat again I know go enter school again."

@slim_naya said:

"Ahhh Absu heat is another type of heat ngl, I no blame am."

@johnson_nheeta added:

"Heat wan kill leader of tomorrow."

Man sweating profusely in viral video speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has addressed his followers after going viral for sweating profusely at home. The man, identified as @_benblaq on TikTok, made a video asking his followers to buy him an air conditioner.

While addressing his fans, sweat dripped from all corners of his body as he devoured his plate of white rice and stew. Some netizens questioned if the hot weather was specifically targeted at him due to the intensity of sweat dripping from his body.

Benblaq pleaded with netizens to help remedy his situation by buying him an air conditioner. He said: “Make Una help me, make Una contribute money make I buy AC. Heat dey, no AC.”

