Nigerian skit-maker I Am Dikeh has dropped another funny impression video as he mimicked popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano

In the video that has gone viral, the Nigerian content creator could be seen exhibiting Fabrizio Romano's mannerisms during football updates

As expected, I Am Dikeh's video has left many, including some popular Nigerian celebrities dropping hilarious comments

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Chukwudike Akuwudike Damian also known as I Am Dikeh, has gone viral on social media with another football video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dikeh trended on and beyond Nigeria's social media space after making impressions of international football managers, which included Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Mikel Arteta and many more.

Comedian I Am Dikeh does an impression of Fabrizio Romano. Credit: @iamdikeh @fabriziorom

Source: Instagram

I Am Dikeh mimicks Fabrizio Romano

A few weeks after his video went global, Dikeh dropped another fun video of him mimicking popular football journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano, an Italian, is a known football source for reporting about footballers during transfer windows.

In a video Dikeh shared via his social media timeline, the internet sensation exhibited Romano's mannerisms as he gave an update about Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen.

Watch a video of I Am Dikeh mimicking Romano Fabrizio below:

Watch a video of Romano Fabrizio giving a transfer update about PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to leave the French club in the summer window.

Celebrities, fans react to I Am Dikeh's video

Below are some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

classy_jesters:

"@fabriziorom this is exceptional."

kelechiafc:

"Baba you are too good."

_ivorydee:

"In Fabrizio we trust. So accurate!"

nnamdiiobi:

"Omo it’s your wig for me o.suppose sue u for defamation of hairstyle."

debbydikeh:

"I never see brother wey Dey talented like my own ooo."

Dikeh says he has always been great mimicker

In an interview with Legit.ng, I Am Dikeh shared how he was able to make impressions of football club managers and how much of a great mimicker he is:

"I am a very good actor and a great mimicker. I have always been a great mimicker," he said.

Dikeh also said he is hopeful of playing football professionally abroad someday.

