An old video of Basketmouth pleading with Wizkid for a free promo for his upcoming show has been seen on social media

In the recording, Wizkid was sitting down and making a call while the comedian was talking to him about his show

Basketmouth pleaded with Wizkid to help him advertise his show which will take place in February but the singer refused

The old clip of popular comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth begging Wizkid for one of his shows has been sighted on social media.

In the video which made the rounds, the Grammy Award winner was sitting down and making a call when the comedian came to him.

Basketmouth asked Wizkid to do a free promotion for him and the singer first smiled before he gave him a response.

Wizkid says Baskemouth should pay

In the recording, the philanthropist said that Basketmouth should pay him something. He also added that his fans should not go anywhere because the comedian was not ready to settle him.

Basketmouth persuades Wizkid

Not satisfied with the response he got from the 'Ojuelegba crooner', Basketmouth begged him several times but Wizkid still refused.

He later gave up and said other people would come to his rescue.

See the video here:

Basketmouth to quit comedy in the next five years

Legit.ng had reported that Basketmouth had stated that he was quitting comedy professionally in five years.

According to him, he had committed himself to the art enough which is why he will be retiring early.

He said he wants to experience something because he will like to be remembered for other things aside from comedy.

