Famous Nigerian comedian Bright Okocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, prompted anger among his countrymen

The comedy merchant scheduled to perform in Germany on the day that will determine the country’s future for the next eight years

A post by the comic creator stating that his Germany show is sold out sparked outrage at his unpatriotic act

Popular Nigerian ace comedian Bright Okpocha, best known by his stage name Basketmouth, has triggered Nigerians with the knowledge that he will be hosting a show in Hamburg, Germany, on the day that will determine the country’s future in next eight years.

Basketmouth released a flyer for his Germany concert, stating it would occur on February 25, the day set for the country’s general elections.

Basketmouth holds comedy show on election day Credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

According to the humour merchant, his concert in Germany is sold out.

“Hamburg! SOLD OUT!!! Next is Manchester…Limited tickets available. It’s going.

Nigerians call Basketmouth out on Twitter

A known Twitter influencer, Victor Israel, sparked heated reactions against the comedian when he dropped his hot take.

“Basketmouth insisted on hosting his show in Germany on February 25. The day elections are held in his country. He posted “SOLD OUT,” and Nigerians started commenting that he hadn’t sold anything o that they were coming back to vote. Nigerians know how to deal with stubborn people,” Israel said.

Nigerian join to drag Basketmouth for his Germany show

christyezissi:

"Which ever way you look at this ,it WRONG on every side ,it doesn’t show patriotism…The state of this nation might not concern him but a lot of people’s lives depend on this election …This show could have been held another day (before or after the election ) and please he knew about the date long ago because this election date was fixed months ago ….This election is big deal please."

winnietee__event__supplies:

"The height of insensitivity. Coming from one of una role model. Inukwa."

ay0dejiay0:

"So he shouldn’t hustle?? Even these aspirants have their business running 24/7."

dakings_omoefe:

"Sense wey him no get that why him wife run leave am."

afrolance1:

"Why is music celebrities not adding to the movement. Or they are not Nigerians ? Maybe it’s also not their business. Like Mr Brighton. "

Basketmouth announces he has parted ways with wife Elsie

Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha have got Nigerians thinking they are toying with everyone's emotions.

Shortly after the comedian announced the end of their marriage, the mum of three shared a video on her Instagram page, advertising her paint business.

Many people found Elsie's post weird, seeing as her marriage of 12 years with three kids suddenly ended in divorce.

Source: Legit.ng