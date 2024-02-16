An emerging video of football stars Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho making cash rain at a wedding has caused an uproar online

The players, who represented the Super Eagles at the just concluded AFCON, were seen spraying foreign currencies in style

Some people noted how they carefully sprayed the money on a sofa, while others hailed their display of financial strength

Away from AFCON, Super Eagles players Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho were spotted having a nice time at a wedding.

A man who shared the TikTok clip captioned it, "Iheanancho in the flying ways."

The players made it rain at the wedding. Photo Credit: @bebeto_brazil

Source: TikTok

While the couple's wedding could not be ascertained, the players did steal the moment with their display of wealth.

In the clip @bebeto_brazil shared, the players, who were recently hosted by the Nigerian president, respectfully sprayed Euros on a sofa while with the bride on the dance floor.

Mixed reactions have greeted the video.

Watch the video below:

People react to Iheanacho and Chuwkueze's action

AbadaKingJ said:

"Omo see foreign money."

Kadiri Jorald said:

"Senior man doings."

Joshua Ebuka said:

"Fear Igbo men.''

Urgent 2k said:

"You see the respect of foreign currency? They sprayed pounds and euros on sofa but naira was on the floor."

Ace Nation said:

"If na 2k£ he spray that should be over 3 million naira."

user696626788800 said:

"Omo football na money...make I go training."

Nwa biafra said:

"Big boy's doing."

C World said:

"See as dem de respect de currency if na naira de for de do it anyhow."

Man jubilates as Kelechi Iheanacho scores penalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video had shown the moment a man celebrated Kelechi Iheanacho's match-winning penalty in the AFCON semi-final.

The match between South Africa was decided on penalties after both teams played 1-1 after extra time.

In celebration of Super Eagles victory, a man shared a video on TikTok showing how he watched the last moments of the game and his excitement after Iheanacho scored the last penalty.

"It's a goooal! Super Eagles in the final! E go pain Ghana" he exclaimed while celebrating in front of his TV.

Source: Legit.ng