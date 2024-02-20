Famous Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, recently visited his alma mater, Ambrose Ali University, in Edo state

The public figure then participated in the viral ‘I’m not the bride’ social media challenge with some of the students

The video drew a series of interesting reactions, with some netizens saying he was searching for another wife

Famous Nigerian singer Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, recently visited his alma mater, Ambrose Ali University.

Shortly after the socialite’s visit to Ekpoma, Edo state, he was spotted mingling with students at the university and having a good time with them.

Nigerians react to video of Isreal DMW doing challenge with university students. Photos: @cute_jenny, @imoblize212 / Tiktok

Source: Instagram

See one of the clips below:

Another video also went viral from Isreal DMW’s time at the university. The DMW crew member joined the students to participate in the viral I’m Not The Bride social media challenge.

In the video, the female students lined up in front of the public figure, saying that they were not Isreal DMW and then identifying themselves.

Interestingly, it finally got to Isreal’s turn, and he also said he was not Isreal DMW and all the students present laughed hard at his confusion. See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Isreal DMW doing challenge

The footage of Isreal DMW participating in the viral challenge with the university students amused some netizens. However, some of them claimed he was looking for another wife.

Read some of their comments below:

ubigho_omena:

“He fit meet another v!rg!n.. there Such a happy soul .”

tycoon4rl:

“I’m not Isreal, I’m V!rgin husband❤️.”

thearrellgurl:

“He go dey look for v!rgin again ? ”

angola_frmdao:

“Israel say e nor be isreal Who come be isreal gon gon?”

mimilake7474:

“THE GIRL IN ORANGE BUBU LOOKS SO MUCH LIKE HIM OOO.”

withay0:

“I’m not Isreal, I’m Juju .”

cattella__:

“He went to look for a new virg!n.”

tete9ja:

“D return of the virgin hunter .”

__jennifer__0011:

“Juju searching for another vi*gin.”

dosh_bella:

“He’s actually a very happy soul.”

mc_ibori:

“He knws how to get virgin and where to get them. On the search well done. You will find your spec.”

iamfinestenny:

“This guy go grow up one day.”

ogumkasimon:

“Former married@man.”

viking_babyy:

“Israel go find new wife, na striipper you go soon marry, fear uni babes.”

How Isreal DMW cursed his ex-wife Sheila

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, shocked netizens with recent outburst at his estranged wife Sheila.

A low point in their public dispute occurred when Isreal took to his social media feed to accuse and lay ruthless curses on Sheila.

In a series of posts, the entertainment hypeman said that unless he hadn't paid the "bride price," any man who came near Sheila would meet an early end. According to him, his Edo ancestors would make these curses possible.

Source: Legit.ng