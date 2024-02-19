Ayra Starr appears to have been caught up in another 'greeting' drama days after she trended over the manner she greeted King Sunny Ade

The Mavin singer and Davido recently linked up at an event, with a trending video showing the duo exchanging pleasantries

Some netizens expressed displeasure over the way she shook hands with her senior colleague in the video

Afrobeats maestro David Adeleke Davido and Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, shared the same space at an event in Lagos over the weekend.

Davido, who recently made headlines with his presence at Memphis Depay's party, was spotted with some of his crew having fun moments.

Ayra Starr approaches Davido at an event. Credit: @davido @ayrastarr

A clip also showed the moment Ayra Starr casually approached the Unavailable crooner to exchange pleasantries.

Upon sighting her, the DMW label owner stood up, and they exchanged a quick handshake.

Mixed reactions trail Ayra Starr's encounter with Davido

The viral video sparked reactions from fans as many criticised Ayra Starr for shaking hands with Davido. This comes weeks after her viral experience with King Sunny Ade, where netizens accused her of lacking respect.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

adetunji_clothing:

"Forget them be mate oo. They were both nominated for grammy for the first time ni."

basattor:

"Dem no train this girl well atall she jus dy mumu dy go."

henryene_1:

"Na only wizkid she de respect."

column_cash:

"I Dey observe Lati hand … ayera na small girl oo."

cured_by_antidote1:

"Watin dat guy on cap just dey look soo."

whykay_dayo:

"Ayara-star too spoil."

elegushibeachlagos:

"Who else noticed Emmanuel Adebayor going to greet David after Ayerre Starr left me him laugh?"

dan_ttie:

"Why David dey look the girl yansh like dat?"

erick_extra:

"This girl nor get respect aswear."

hamzayunusat:

"This girl no get respect."

explore_paintings_interiors:

"I don't know why this ayra starr no dey bend greet elders."

How Ayra Starr left a show in Benin Republic

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr caused a buzz with a dramatic exit from a show in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Sabi Girl was seen jumping on an Okada in Beni as she left the event.

"That rider must be the happiest man on earth," a netizen claimed.

