“Be Our Valentine”: Cuppy Causes Stir With Steamy Video at Club, Male Fans Shoot Shots
- DJ Cuppy recently shared a fun video of her at a location which appeared to look like a club
- The billionaire heiress showed her unusual side as she was seen enjoying some lone moment
- DJ Cuppy's video has since stirred reactions from many of her male fans and followers as they expressed love for her
Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has left tongues wagging over her display in a video she shared online.
Cuppy, who recently lamented being voted worst dressed, was spotted at a club rocking a fringe mini skirt while enjoying the time of her life.
The disc jockey also sent a message to her fans and followers to remain happy irrespective of what they were going through.
"Be happy. It drives people crazy," Cuppy wrote in a caption.
Cuppy appeared to have moved on from her crashed relationship with her former Oyinbo lover, Ryan Taylor.
Watch the video Cuppy shared below:
Netizens react to Cuppy's new video
The video Cuppy shared amid this year's Valentine's Day celebration saw many of her male fans and followers shooting their shots in the comment section.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:
olamideoficiall:
"Cuppy, could you please be my Val for tomorrow? I promise to take you somewhere you don't know."
OCHEGID:
"Be my Valentine Baby."
Drizzy__vibez:
"Omo you don too fine now o. be like I go dump my babe."
GoldGol38997851:
"Fine girl. Every man in Nigeria wish na for Cuppy to be their wife both the married and unmarried."
Timini gifts X crush flower bouquet for Val after she shot her shot, clip of them at an event trends
AdeyemiAdekola5:
"Hi Cuppy. Are u single and ready to mingle?"
ChibuzorSylves8:
"Can you be my val."
Ladiola123:
"@cuppy how should I be happy when I never chop."
Emperor_Zou:
"Will you be my val darling."
LOBA808:
"Make I no lie I too love this girl I will choose her over 10m OLORUN."
Why Cuppy sent her foundation report to Daniel Regha
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy forwarded her foundation's annual report to Daniel Regha.
She stated that accountability was an integral part of her organisation.
This comes after Regha asked Cuppy to account for billions of naira donated to her foundation.
