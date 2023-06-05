Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, sparked controversy with her edgy fashion choices at a church service, drawing mixed reactions from netizens

Netizens questioned the appropriateness of Kanye and Bianca's outfits for a church setting, raising concerns about their dress code

Tweeps made humourous comparisons, likening Bianca's attire to a Roblox locker, a trash can, and goth versions of plants from Super Mario

Bianca Censori had tongues wagging with her bizzare outfit on her way to church service. Images: MEGA, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin.

Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, has set fingers tweeting with her edgy look as the couple attended a church service on 4 June.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori got trolled online for her weird fit

Censori is no stranger to social media buzz due to her bizarre fashion choices. She and Kanye had previously left netizens talking over outfits they rocked during an outing

@PopCrave shared an image of the Wests on Twitter saying:

"Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori heading to a church service earlier today."

Netizens were weirded out by Bianca's style and couldn't help but comment on it, some fans drew attention to Kanye's dress code.

Peeps wondered if their choice of clothes were suitable for church

A number of peeps wondered if their fashion choices were acceptable for the church.

@infeelsss tweeted:

"Why are they built like my Roblox locker? "

@anabelafay said:

"Is she wearing a trash can?"

@atomicbek said:

"Those plants in super mario if they were goth."

@doobaym said:

"Every day, I thank God for saving Kim from this weird man‍♂️"

Kanye West confronts paparazzi taking pics of him and Bianca Censori

Legit.ng previously reported how Kanye West confronted paparazzi taking photos of him and his alleged new wife Bianca Censori.

The father of four has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumours that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

On Monday, January 23, Ye resurfaced and was captured on video shared by The Shade Room as he and Censori attempted to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon.

"Stop. Just stop, bro, It's antagonistic. You got the shot. It's like, you don't even know. You just jump up on people like this," Kanye warned.

