A viral video on TikTok showed an ecstatic Nigerian man greeting his Oyibo girlfriend, who had travelled from her country to see him

The couple embraced and kissed passionately, expressing their love and strong connection

The clip revealed that the Oyibo woman had made the long journey to be with her Nigerian partner

A heartwarming video that captured the moment a Nigerian man met his Oyibo girlfriend at the airport has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the man’s joy and excitement as he spotted his lover coming out of the arrival gate.

The Oyibo appeared happy. Photo credit: @joyli15/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They then shared a long and passionate kiss, showing their deep affection and admiration for each other.

The video, as shared by @joyli15, also revealed that the Oyibo woman had flown all the way from her home country to surprise her Nigerian boyfriend with a visit.

The couple looked very happy and comfortable with each other despite their cultural differences.

The video has garnered thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who were amazed by the couple’s love story and chemistry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Flower world said:

“Bro ur container don land.”

Amelaina reacted:

“Congratulations bro so happy for you.”

Samson wrote:

“Wow this is beautiful.”

Francis:

“My dear brother, congratulations man keep it up man?”

Anuschka:

“Abuja Airport.”

Evans Wisdom:

“This is me and my bby soon.”

Sheddy Rapd:

“Container don land.”

Delucas95:

“Just watching your videos from heaven! You people on earth can be funny.”

Ekeminiben225:

“My man don cash out.”

J' Boy:

“This arrival sweet me die.”

Apostle74747:

“Why the carrier man in pain.”

Benchukz:

“Welcome sis.... pray this is how I will welcome my lovely wife 1 day.”

Source: Legit.ng