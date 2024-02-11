Nigerian Afrobeats superstar buzzed the internet recently with a recent video of him making the rounds online

The singer was spotted at the entrance to a nightclub when a young man tried to shake his hand, but he smoothly dodged it after he had earlier shaken a few.

The video left fans and netizens divided with their reactions, as many gave different views to Wikzid’s action

A recent video of highly acclaimed singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun as Wizkid has caused quite a stir on the internet.

The viral clip showed Wizkid and his team entering a nightclub, where they were enthusiastically welcomed by the people around them.

Wizkid snubs man who tried to shake him at a nightclub. Credit: @wizkid

The Made in Lagos hitmaker greeted an enthusiastic fan who could be heard cheering him on as he arrived and shared pleasantries with them.

Another man came forward to show his appreciation towards the singer, who went on to ignore him.

See the clip below

Reactions trail Wizkd’s club video

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

hoodcelebrity1k:

"D guy sef no respect himself BigWizzy for a reason."

realwookid:

"Lolz so make him shake person wey him no know,make them use juju for am ahbi."

rahmoni_xl97:

Make him shake am make baba de hot for body for no reason OBS shey ko’ko."

queen_choco02:

"You no know person you Dey bring hand, una go just Dey disgrace una self by una self."

kingjoe5544:

"The first guy was hailing big wiz and he seems to like how the guy was praising him so he brought his hand out to shake the guy first before the guy too shake am.. but the second guy just from nowhere the carry hand give big wiz wey u no hail am.. who be ur papa the guy get luck say security no push am for ground."

queen_choco02:

"You no know person you Dey bring hand, una go just Dey disgrace una self by una self."

ctrfoundation2020:

"If I no be your guy and I no throw hand for you no try shake me we are not guys."

