Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo recently addressed parents at a gathering, and the video went viral

In the clip, the movie star advised the parents to always question the source of their children’s wealth, especially when they showcase expensive things

KOK noted that parents who don’t do that will die young, and this drew the attention of many Nigerians

Popular Nollywood actor Anayo Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo, has condemned parents who collect expensive gifts from their children without questioning the source.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the veteran movie star was seen addressing parents at an event when he shared his thoughts on the matter.

Nigerians react as Kanayo O Kanayo blasts parents who don't question their children's wealth. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @nnayisacrifice / TikTok

Source: Instagram

According to KOK, some parents are always quick to rejoice when they see their children without a job with expensive phones or money and do not question how they got those things.

He added that these parents will go ahead and collect monetary gifts from their children despite knowing that they are jobless. Kanayo O Kanayo stated emphatically that those kinds of parents won’t live long.

He said:

“Your daughter is 20, she no dey work, she carry phone of N1.5 million, you’re praising the Lord that your daughter bought a phone. Then she dashes you N100k, N200k, and you didn’t ask questions. You won’t live long. That is what is killing a lot of parents. Their son who is not working comes with some kind of money and some kind of car and you don’t ask questions.”

See the video below:

Reactions as KOK blasts parents

Kanayo O Kanayo’s statement to parents who don’t question their children’s source of wealth was met with mixed reactions from netizens with some of them blaming him. Read what they had to say below:

onyegbuleonweyyya:

“Barrister Kanayo , it was you and your colleagues who created this imaginary BLOOD MONEY pandemic we are facing in Nigeria today . Think about those movies you people made , it created the problems of quick wealth syndrome in our society today.”

big_mikeoflos:

“A lot of parents endorse yahoo and prostitution from their kids…”

engrpeacea:

“Gone are the days when we were scared to show our parents what someone bought for us. A guy bought me a phone, I was scared to accept or show my parents. I miss the millennials parents or the millennial days.”

ivapaisly:

“How many times una don ask person his or her source of poverty??? Na only wealth una dey ask the source??”

Billydencos:

“Everything is not about yahoo they’re so much investment people do online don’t make it look like it a crime to be rich at a young age.”

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

“Even when I was working at the age 25 then, if I buy something bigger then my age my mom would ask questions unless I tell her that my brother supported me with some money to purchase that.”

Lorah_irez:

“Where is the lie?? Be a good parent and question what's necessary .”

teebrite:

“I heard they have Association of Yahoo mothers (AYM) in Abeokuta. I don't know how true that is.”

joelokama:

“The current economic situation has led many Nigerian parents to compromise their moral principles, resulting in improper child upbringing.”

Kanayo O. Kanayo blasts VeryDarkMan over Mr Ibu's case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo had tackled VeryDarkMan over Mr Ibu's matter.

VeryDarkMan said he was embarrassed on behalf of Mr Ibu's colleagues because they did not have shame.

Shortly after VeryDarkMan's video went viral, Kanayo went online to share his thoughts on it. In a very heated video, the movie star condemned Reno Omokri, VeryDarkMan, and others using Mr Ibu's case to criticise others.

Source: Legit.ng