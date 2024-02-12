Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy was spotted bantering with fans on social media after Nigeria lost to AFCON cup to Ivory Coast

An Ivorian fan tried to claim ownership of the Grammy-winning musician for their country and was met with a funny comment from Burna

The exchange between Burna Boy and the Ivory Coast fan was met with hilarious reactions from netizens

Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy has joined other netizens to react after Ivory Coast beat Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Recall that the much-anticipated football match ended in a loss for Nigeria with Ivory Coast taking home the coveted cup.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's comment as Ivory Coast tries to claim him after AFCON win. Photos: @burnaboygram, @caf_online

Shortly after Nigeria’s loss, many Ivorian fans took to social media to banter and one of them tried to claim Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy as their own.

The X user had shared a funny video of a man being dragged by a crowd and accompanied it with a caption explaining that it was the same way they were dragging Burna Boy to Ivory Coast.

Burna Boy replies Ivorian fan

Shortly after the fan from Ivory Coast shared his tweet, Burna Boy reacted to it. The self-styled African Giant responded with a funny comment.

He wrote:

“Help me! Help me! Dem dey carry me go where I nor know!!”

See their exchange below:

Reactions as Burna Boy speaks on Ivorians trying to claim him

Burna Boy’s hilarious banter with the Ivorian fan was met with interesting comments from other netizens. Read some of them below:

6car___:

“ until burna boy use him shoe match that una cup.”

elishacandykim:

“Na Burna wey fit wake tomorrow tell una President word na una dey find he trouble.”

adukee___________:

“I trust with him shoe, he no Dey take nonsense, even Ivorian president go collect .”

_moyinoluwa08:

“Make burna boy use kick break the cup abeg .”

ericerica9:

“Giant of Africa....”

stellamarrisofficial:

“, let the dragging begins.”

myzafabrics:

“ make una no kill me with laughter.”

stephchik:

“Una go still collect shoe .”

littletawa__________:

“A very sweet time to use this phrase help me help me.”

