Portable Zazu has reacted to Nigeria's win against South Africa in the ongoing AFCON tournament

The Zazu crooner, in a viral video, knocked the Nigerian football fans for celebrating the Super Eagles

Portable Zazu said Nigerians should instead focus on themselves, a comment that has since stirred reactions

Super Eagles' win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the AFCON tournament has continued to make headlines.

While Nigerian football lovers and celebrities in the country have continued to laud the Super Eagles, controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, took a different side.

Super Eagles' win: Portable Zazu knocks Nigerians

The Zeh Nation label owner lashed out at Nigerians over how they celebrated the Super Eagles’ win against South Africa.

Portable seemingly mocked Nigerians for not focusing on themselves and the country's economy amid the gap between the naira and the dollar.

"You don forget say hungry dey wire you, you go use your last card go watch football, think well, why are you dancing, dollars dey rise. You don chop, No go work," he said.

Watch the video of Portable Zazu speaking below:

Netizens react to Portable Zazu

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

jayywealth:

"Eleribu you no campaign for the same Tinubu ni ?? Oloshi."

olaniyan_tosin:

"Shut up!!! Angry bird oshi."

dotun_mokleain:

"Na you Sabi, didn't you sing at the election."

chefdeee:

"The same person that collected money and campaign for the election is telling us not to celebrate a football win ? He must be Madd."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"We donate him to the gods of land for sacrifice."

iam_elleojo:

"Hunger dey rise,but u dey give belle up and down,rest."

bianca_umeh:

"Gather here if u feel irritated wen u see this zazu guy."

South Africa's coach speaks after defeat to Nigeria

South Africa's coach, Hugo Broos, shared his thoughts on the match's outcome.

Broos felt his side played better and should have been in the final if they had converted the chances they created.

"I think we were the best team in the first half, we got the best chances, Nigeria didn’t have any chance," he said in part.

