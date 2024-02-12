A Nigerian man was recently captured in a surprising video kneeling to beg his girlfriend for forgiveness

In the video, the heartbroken man bore his heart to his girlfriend who sat on a chair without minding his pleas

The surprising video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section

A Nigerian man has sparked a buzz on TikTok after a video showed him on his knees in a public space.

In the video shared by @naddeigreg on TikTok, the man was sighted kneeling before his girlfriend who sat on a chair.

Man kneels to beg girlfriend for forgiveness Photo credit: @shelton.family/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man begs girlfriend for forgiveness in public

The heartbroken man tried his best to convince the lady to forgive him but she seemed not to care about his pleas.

The video was captioned:

“Nothing wey person no go see for Imsu. So this is love.”

Reactions as man kneels to beg girlfriend

The video left netizens with different questions about what could have made him kneel in public.

@uccy001 said:

“A ga amuta nwoke. This can never be me”

@ritamicheal50 said:

“Wait for him to be financially stable he go show that girl shege, his knelling down because he doesn’t have money.”

@Naddei Greg said:

“Since my mama born me no guy never beg me like this oooo.”

@Kohsey said:

“Who go love me like this.”

@22:07 said:

“Early love na so my man be Dey do when we first me now o boi no send me.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man caused quite a stir in public as he begged his ex-girlfriend to take him back.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the man was caught on his knees as he begged the lady, not minding stares from people. The lady tried to ward him off but he was insistent and held on to her legs tightly. The lady eventually got free from his grasp and left the scene.

"He came back but is too late," a caption of the video reads, suggesting the man had left her of his volition. Social media users were stunned by the incident and shared their thoughts on the video.

