A hilarious video of a young boy signing a contract with his parents that he would not have a girlfriend until he turned 21 years old had people in stitches

The video showed the mum handing him the contract as he sat down, and he signed all the documents

Many people thought that the boy might not stick to the contract as he was too young

A video that captured a funny moment of a young boy signing a contract with his parents went viral on social media and had people laughing out loud.

The video revealed how the mum cleverly tricked her son into signing a contract that stated he would not have a girlfriend until he reached the age of 21 years old.

The mother guided him.

Source: TikTok

The unsuspecting boy signed all the papers that his mum gave him, without reading them carefully, as he looked like he was following his mum's instructions obediently.

He seemed unaware of the funny and outrageous terms that he was agreeing to by signing the contract.

Many people who watched the video, as shared by @thewizzys_5, commented that the boy might not be able to honour the contract as he was too young to commit to such a decision. They also wondered how he would react when he found out what he had signed.

Perfume Vendor:

“Ma'am, I won't accept this because you force my client to sign this document.”

Dan ogba:

“The earlier the better.”

Mara's Glow:

“They will sue u for man inhumanity to man & when they reach 21.”

Ogo28:

“21 is too early self.”

Kay classic:

“Una dey whine.”

Faith OkwUdilichukwU:

“He get girlfriend now self na you no know.”

User&865361863766:

“I hear you ma.”

Gemini goddess:

"They dunno what they're signing for, they'll revolt against this few years from now. Just Dey play.”

Source: Legit.ng