Reactions have been trailing a video of a UK-based nurse who surprised her husband with a brand-new car

The doting wife had gotten the expensive whip as a birthday present for her beloved husband

Netizens who watched the video applauded the woman for raising the bar high on the kind of gifts men deserve

A UK-based Nigerian nurse has impressed netizens after buying a brand new Benz for her husband.

The woman disclosed that she had asked her husband what he wanted as his birthday present and he playfully said a car.

Lady surprises husband with brand new car

She took note of what he wanted and decided to make her husband’s wish come true.

Not so long afterwards, she took her husband to a Benz dealership store and got him a brand-new car.

The man who didn't believe she was serious about gifting him a car was truly stunned after his wife put a smile on his face.

Netizens applaud woman over car gift

Internet users took to the comments section to laud the woman for granting her husband's wish.

Sailorojay advised:

“Guys marry a woman of substance ooo!! Cause baddies no go run this one for you inside marriage ooo!!”

@obodo.oyinbo.tv commented:

“Meanwhile, some of uncle’s are still looking for women to control May this generation get marriage right IJMN.”

@misz_pea said:

“Don’t carry your wives to abroad gang won’t see this one.”

@wwtwins_jnr reacted:

“Lord give me a good husband and bless me financially so I can spoil him like this ijn Ameeeeeeeeen.”

@msky4u said:

“What’s the monthly payment like mame.”

@lucy_ng2 said:

“Na man wey humble and submisssive we go buy car for.”

Caring man buys 2 kekes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

