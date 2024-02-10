“That’s Harsh”: Actress Eniola Badmus Fires Back at Fan Who Age-Shamed Her, Her Reply Sparks Uproar
- Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus trended on social media after firing at a troll who age-shamed her
- The troll had taken to one of the movie star’s posts to tell her that she was getting old, and Eniola returned the energy
- However, the actress’ response to the troll raised a series of mixed feelings with some netizens claiming she did too much
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus’ recent exchange with an online troll has sparked massive reactions on social media.
It all started when the actress shared a post on her Instagram page, and a troll took to her comment section to react.
The troll with the handle @officialenny.fundz told the actress that she was getting old. Not stopping there, they also added a series of lovestruck emojis to their hate comment.
Eniola Badmus replies troll
Shortly after the distasteful comment was dropped on the actress’ page, she responded.
Eniola Badmus cursed the troll and said they will never grow old since that is what they want. She wrote:
“May you never grow old den…Just as you want it.”
See a screenshot of their exchange below:
Reactions as Eniola Badmus blasts troll
Eniola Badmus’ exchange with the online troll soon spread on social media and it got some Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:
sasman1925:
“The urge to reply fans show immaturity.”
iampaul_richy:
“Eniola mumu normally, the fan no lie na….she’s aging.”
Ladyque_1:
“That’s a harsh reply. Say it again please.”
tosinjuls:
“Some people just like to attract cürses by not minding their business.”
elemachika:
“Unless she’s ashamed of ageing, what exactly did he say that was so bad to deserve that crass response?”
obianuju_priscillia_:
“Y’all act like it’s not everyone’s prayer to age gracefully. Nawah.”
lingeriebytemmy:
“The way Nigerians age shake ehn♀️like they won’t also get to that certain age.”
ubigho_omena:
“I say Amen to that prayer because some of una no get s£ns£… Amen amen .”
Eniola Badmus attends Wizkid's mom's burial
Legit.ng had reported that Badmus was one of the celebrities who attended the burial ceremony of Wizkid's mother.
In one of the viral videos from the event, the singer was seen sharing a kiss with Badmus.
The video stirred reactions online as many wondered if the actress had shifted her loyalty from Davido to Wizkid.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng