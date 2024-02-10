Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus trended on social media after firing at a troll who age-shamed her

The troll had taken to one of the movie star’s posts to tell her that she was getting old, and Eniola returned the energy

However, the actress’ response to the troll raised a series of mixed feelings with some netizens claiming she did too much

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus’ recent exchange with an online troll has sparked massive reactions on social media.

It all started when the actress shared a post on her Instagram page, and a troll took to her comment section to react.

Nigerians react as Eniola Badmus replies troll who age-shamed her.

Source: Instagram

The troll with the handle @officialenny.fundz told the actress that she was getting old. Not stopping there, they also added a series of lovestruck emojis to their hate comment.

Eniola Badmus replies troll

Shortly after the distasteful comment was dropped on the actress’ page, she responded.

Eniola Badmus cursed the troll and said they will never grow old since that is what they want. She wrote:

“May you never grow old den…Just as you want it.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Reactions as Eniola Badmus blasts troll

Eniola Badmus’ exchange with the online troll soon spread on social media and it got some Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

sasman1925:

“The urge to reply fans show immaturity.”

iampaul_richy:

“Eniola mumu normally, the fan no lie na….she’s aging.”

Ladyque_1:

“That’s a harsh reply. Say it again please.”

tosinjuls:

“Some people just like to attract cürses by not minding their business.”

elemachika:

“Unless she’s ashamed of ageing, what exactly did he say that was so bad to deserve that crass response?”

obianuju_priscillia_:

“Y’all act like it’s not everyone’s prayer to age gracefully. Nawah.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“The way Nigerians age shake ehn‍♀️like they won’t also get to that certain age.”

ubigho_omena:

“I say Amen to that prayer because some of una no get s£ns£… Amen amen .”

Eniola Badmus attends Wizkid's mom's burial

Legit.ng had reported that Badmus was one of the celebrities who attended the burial ceremony of Wizkid's mother.

In one of the viral videos from the event, the singer was seen sharing a kiss with Badmus.

The video stirred reactions online as many wondered if the actress had shifted her loyalty from Davido to Wizkid.

