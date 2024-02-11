Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha raised questions about the source of wealth of the skit maker OGB Recent

Reports revealed that OGB recently acquired a brand-new G-Wagon worth millions of naira

In response, Daniel voiced his concerns about the content creator's financial background and the scale of his spending

Popular Nigerian Twitter (formerly known as X) user Daniel Regha has called out online skit maker Michael Charles, aka OGB Recent, over his recent acquisition.

The internet sensation announced the arrival of his multimillion-naira brand-new G-Wagon on Saturday, February 10.

Daniel took to Elon Musk's X to question the fortune of OGB, pointing out that he bought a really expensive automobile.

In his words:

"OGB_recent just bought a new G-wagon; again, what does he do to earn a living or the amount of money he spends?"

Netizens react to Daniel's callout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@supernasr_:

"This your post is 3/10. It is always good to ask if you don't know. There is a limit to what you can ask, even if someone is engaging in questionable activities and using unfunny comedy to cover up; it's not supposed to be your business. No offense.."

@Big_graceee:

"@DanielRegha no body on this app knows what you do for a living, yet you are always cooking, how are you able to do that without a job, where do you see money to buy foodstuff @officialEFCC please look into Daniel Regha case, he might probably be involved in fraud."

@zamani281:

"But one hand I want to question what he does for a living and still questioning you too what you do online."

OGB sheds tears Inside Bathtub

The skitmaker, made the news after he became a homeowner in an expensive part of Lagos.

The social media comedian took to his official Instagram page to share a series of posts as he announced his new property to fans.

In one post, Ogb Recent stood outside his new house and posted photos of his lovely acquisition.

