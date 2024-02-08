A young lady has set out to overthrow a popular Nigerian lady, Jarvis who has gained fame acting as an AI robot

In a trending video on Instagram, the lady was seen mimicking an AI robot personality while speaking pidgin

Netizens found the video very hilarious and they took turns sharing their thoughts in the comments section

Another Nigerian lady has gained prominence on social media after showcasing her AI robot-mimicking skills.

The lady identified as @versatileblizz on Instagram ignited lots of reactions with her video.

Nigerian girl acts like robot in video Photo credit: @versatileblizz/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady mimics Jarvis, kick-starts pidgin version

Blizz noted that she was the pidgin version of the AI robot and she spoke in vernacular while acting like a robot.

Recall that another Nigerian lady, Jarvis, had become very popular for mimicking AI robots on TikTok.

Jarvis also enhanced her creativity by wearing a meticulously crafted robot costume and speaking in a manner that perfectly replicates artificial intelligence speech patterns.

The new pidgin version of the AI robot also replicated Jarvis's crafted robot costume but in a different colour.

However, her replication of the AI robot's mannerisms was not as perfect as Jarvis’s.

Reactions as lady acts like robot

Internet users took to the comments section to share their opinions on the lady’s video.

@soberdrunk88 reacted:

“With the way the country is, if this will put food on the table. How much is ringlight??”

@essypensivegal reacted:

“Al with a touch of ogbanje.”

@ivapaisly said:

“All the mad people wey dey Nigeria don buy ring lights in the name of contents. Una go dey alright las las. Na tiktok I blame sha before when we dey manage Instagram and Fb. The madness no too plenty like this.”

pappykaybee reacted:

“This Ai get OGBANJE.”

@qstacks101 said:

“Malfunctioning Al ... 9ja Virus don attack am.”

@mss_chika said:

“This one na Mad A.I oo.”

@iyangatribe reacted:

“Onye ara Al.”

@naturallyziny reacted:

“Naija people like to spoil everything.”

@nazonnadi_ said:

“This should be the Mami water version of Al.”

Nigerian girl behaves like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl impressed social media users because of how she talks and behaves like a robot.

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is said to be in her 300 level at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was spotted performing in one of her viral videos.

In the video, she was dressed like a secondary school student, saying she was in SS3. The way she said it and how she moved entertained her fans.

