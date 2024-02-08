Popular Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola has reacted to the AFCON match between Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s performance impressed many netizens, including the comic actor

Cute Abiola asked Nwabali to tell him anything he wants as a reward because he’s ready to grant his wish

Popular Nigerian comedian Abdulgafar Oluwatoyin, aka Cute Abiola, has joined many others to speak on the recently held African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana.

The match, which ended in victory for Nigeria after having a penalty with South Africa, got many netizens pleased with the outcome, especially with the performance of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola reacts to Nwabali's performance after Super Eagles and South Africa's AFCON match. Photos: @cuteabiola, @nwabali32

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola was very pleased with Nwabali’s performance, and he took to his social media page to make a pledge to the goalkeeper. According to the comic actor, he has money to spend.

The public figure asked Nwabali what he would like him to do for him because he was ready to do it. He wrote:

“What do you want me to do for you bro? @Nwabali32. Abeg tell me! Money dey my hand!”

See the screenshot below:

AFCON: Cute Abiola to reward Nwabali after Nigeria and South Africa match.

Source: Instagram

Nice one.

