Following Nigeria’s match with South Africa at AFCON 2023, netizens dug up late rapper AKA’s Twitter post

The late South African star said there was a big rivalry between both countries that is more than just football

Many netizens had funny things to say about AKA wondering about South Africa losing things to Nigeria

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) match between South Africa and Nigeria has continued to cause a massive buzz on social media.

Shortly after the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana, Nigerians took to social media to celebrate, and it didn’t take long for netizens to dig up the tweet of late South African rapper, AKA.

Fans react to late AKA's old tweet as Nigeria beats South Africa at AFCON 2023.

During the AFCON 2019 quarterfinals, after the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana 2 goals to 1, AKA tweeted about how it hurts that South Africa loses everything to Nigeria.

According to the late rapper, the AFCON match was bigger than just football; he called it the biggest rivalry on the continent.

He wrote:

“I’m hurt man. This match was bigger than football. The biggest rivalry on the continent. Why do we always have to lose against Naija at EVERYTHING.”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to AKA's old tweet

AKA’s 2019 tweet resurfaced online after Nigeria beat South Africa once again at the 2023 AFCON match to qualify for the finals.

Many netizens had funny things to say about the late musician’s post that also fit the current situation of things. Read what some of them had to say below:

This tweep VAR taunted AKA win Nigeria’s new win:

This netizen said AKA must be crying in his grave:

Uncle Deen said he’s reacting to AKA’s tweet from the future:

Success said it’s sad that AKA isn’t alive to witness Nigeria’s win:

J Hoodz trolled AKA with a cartoon photo:

Sir Iyke had this to say:

Savage quoted SA singer Tyla’s lyrics:

