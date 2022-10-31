Talented Nigerian singer, Fireboy, has once again dropped his hot take in a recent interview and it got people talking

The Bandana crooner spoke about Nigerians in the viral interview and noted that they are loud and expressive

Not stopping there, the YBNL star added that it was a culture thing and social media users shared their thoughts on his statement

Popular singer, Fireboy, has once again shared his opinion on Nigerians in an interview making the rounds on social media.

The YBNL star was seen speaking on how Nigerians are loud and he went ahead to explain how.

According to the Bandana crooner, he is not trying to make excuses for Nigerians but he believes their loudness is a cultural thing.

He said:

“Not to defend them but I think it’s a culture thing. Like I said, Nigerians are loud and expressive, we like to go all out”.

To further buttress his point, Fireboy noted that even in Nigerian music videos, a person can be putting on thick and baggy clothes in the hot sun and feeling themselves.

Fireboy added that Nigerians being loud and expressive is more of a culture thing than taste. See the video below:

Social media users as Fireboy explains that Nigerians are loud and expressive

The YBNL’s star’s description of Nigerians soon went viral on social media and some netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

self_made_101_:

"Na people wey dey use agidi do ako like portable."

medina_medina7700:

"True talk "

princetoluu:

"stop lying fuuuu "

blaqgreek:

"I agree but that last part nah suffer head … body odor and smelly armpits loading"

Interesting.

