Tonto Dikeh’s months-old relationship has gone down the drain right in front of observers on social media

However, before bridges got burnt, the actress and Prince Kpokpogri were indeed an inspiration for many looking to trail the path of love

Legit.ng has taken a short trip down memory lane and compiled some photos showing some of the happy moments they shared in the past

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has indeed had a rough time when it comes to finding true love, especially since her messy union with Olakunle Churchill; the father of her only son, Andre.

However, the movie star’s story took a different turn some months ago after she started hinting that she had found love again, and this time around, with someone who truly had her best interest at heart.

Photos of Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri when their love still waxed strong. Photo: @tontolet

Interestingly, what started out as hints and whispers gradually became public knowledge as Tonto eventually confirmed her relationship with an individual identified as Prince Kpokpogri.

The mother of one known for controversy gradually took a turn for the better as her posts on social media led many to believe that finding true love also helped her navigate other aspects of her life.

Soon enough, Tonto braved it all and even started sharing photos of her newfound love while ignoring concerned parties who encouraged her to keep things private.

Unfortunately, sometime around August 2021, a viral recording of Kpokpogiri surfaced on social media in which he was heard saying bad things about the supposed love of his life.

He returned to social media claiming that the audio was doctored. However, his dismissal did not remove the seed of distrust that had already been planted in Tonto.

The weeks that followed saw the two lovebirds unfollowing each other and even washing their dirty linens in public.

While they continue to go back and forth on social media, Legit.ng has compiled some pictures that captured some of the happy moments they shared together. Check them out below:

1. Prince Kpokpogri plays the father figure role at Andre's graduation

2. Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri at his birthday party

3. Days of hide and seek when Kpokpogri was still anonymous

4. Tonto's heartfelt love letter to Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh to involve the law in drama with Kpokpogri

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto has insisted that the only conversation she wants to have is to be congratulated.

Noting that God saved her, the mother of one noted that she will take the drama with her ex-lover Kpokpogri up with the law.

The Nollywood diva seemed unmoved by the drama as she said that God saved her from what could have been worse.

