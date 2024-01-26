A video of a speaker on a podcast who compared Burna Boy to the late Michael Jackson is trending

The man in the viral video claimed Burna Boy was not on the same level as Davido and Wizkid

His claim has since stirred mixed reactions, with many of Burna Boy's supporting him while others express displeasure

The debate about who is the biggest star between Nigerian music stars Damini Ogulu 'Burna Boy,' Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' and David Adeleke 'Davido' has remained a heated topic among music lovers.

A speaker on a podcast recently shared his thoughts on the musical triangle, and it has many talking.

Man claims Burna Boy is not on the same level as Wizkid and Davido. Credit: @burnaboygram @michaeljackson

In a video that has gone viral, the man claimed Burna Boy, who is set to perform at the Grammy, was not on the same level as Wizkid or Davido.

According to the man, the only one who could be compared to the Nigerian star is the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

He further stated that Burna Boy was too talented to be ranked with the likes of Wizkid and Davido.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy, during a performance, asserted that he was not part of any big three, which was him, Davido and Wizkid.

People react as man compares Burna Boy to Michael Jackson

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_shyboygram:

"This guy is so funny."

thisiskingx:

"Same level as Michael Jackson ?? Make we try dey respect ourselves for podcast abeg."

i_am_emmak:

"Dis one don high."

marshalready:

"Real matters burna is the highest in Nigeria ."

shatta_gram:

"Say you get British or yankee accent nor mean say you go get sense join."

kingz_luxury_:

"Actually in market value yes but my wiz is still up their effortlessly."

dequezgram:

"Burna big, but truth no go ever come out, we go rather say all of them are big."

florishbaba:

"Even drake will never class himself with Michael Jackson man yoh h!gh."

