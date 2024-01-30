Days after Sophia Momodu was called out online for rocking a fake Hermes bag, the fashion takes to social media to react

In a post shared on her page, the fashion connoisseur was seen taking delivery of a new Hermes bag that was brought to her by the company itself

Sophia's video comes hours after her ex-lover Davido was spotted at a Hermes store in Paris purchasing a replica of the bag she was accused of carrying the fake version

The feud between Sophia Momodu and her baby daddy, Davido, continues to gather more heat as both seem to be taking passive-aggressive shots at each other.

A recent post shared on Instagram by Sophia Momodu has created quite a stir on social media.

Sophia Momodu trends online as Hermes gifts her $27k bag Hermes bag after she was dragged online for using a fake. Photo credit: @sophiamomodu

Days after she was called out by a netizen who slammed her for carrying a fake $27k Hermes bag, Sophia goes online to bash the troll.

In her response, Sophia lambasted the troll while firing shots at Davido. She noted that the troll was sent to hurt her by some powers that be.

Sophia Momodu's new $27k Hermes bag

In a clip shared on her Insta-story, Sophia was seen taking delivery of a new Hermes bag. This came days after she was dragged online for carrying a fake.

The video shared by Sophia Momodu came hours after Davido was also seen at a Hermes store in Paris acquiring the same type of bag for his wife, Chioma.

In her post, she noted that the new bag was a gift from Hermes. Read an excerpt of her comment below:

"I learned things I couldn’t have learned any other way, pushed me into my destiny.. out of my comfort zone. I’ve learned that I have more power than I thought I had.I’m stronger than I thought I was. You were chosen to be an opp. Thank you for being the hater you been in my life. Hermes said whooooo said that?!! Pull up on us Queen we got a surprise for you."

She also shared the comment below. Many have noted that it is a diss aimed for Davido:

"The enemy’s been working overtime & Gods been laughing."

Watch video of Sophia taking delivery of her new Hermes bag:

See how netizens reacted to Sophia Momodu's post

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng a from the viral post

@sisi_medley:

"Hermes doesn’t even respond like that."

@teiyimalenare:

"Why can't she just ignore.....and let haters hate."

@teiyimalenare:

"The more she's trying to prove it....the more it looks Even fake."

@misluxereel:

"Y’all should leave Sophia alone,. na!!!!"

@___vonne4:

"This is so sad. So this lady isn’t doing anything to buy a designer bag, or doesn’t she have a man?? People really gotta leave her alone."

@_.j0yy_:

"But the chat with Hermes doesn't even say it's a fake."

@shoe.ville_collectionz:

"Let Sophia breathe, she get life too na, these people Wahala is too much Biko."

@thefirstmaya:

"You can say anything about Soph! But fake???? Where??? This babe isn’t broke o. Una dey whine?"

@pretty_gonny:

"Kai …. The bullying on this Sophia girl eeh for years now Nawa ooo."

@theladypuzo:

"The painful part is, Chioma is not even sending these people message. Girl Dey enjoy her life, her fans dey fight battle when nor concern them. Omo!!"

