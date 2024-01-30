A Nigerian singer, Ewa Cole, has emerged as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon singing Christmas songs

The reports revealed Ewa Cole sang above the 24-hour minimum requirement to break the record

As expected, many Nigerian netizens have taken to social media to celebrate with the new champion

A Nigerian singer, Ewaoluwa Olatunji, aka Ewa Cole, has followed in the line of celebrity chef Hilda Baci to have her name in the Guinness World Record.

This comes as Ewa Cole, on Tuesday, January 30, became the official Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon of singing Christmas songs.

Nigerian singer sang Christmas songs for more than 24 hours. Credit: @ewa_cole

Source: Instagram

She also surpassed the 24-hour minimum requirement by singing for 31 hours.

An extract from her page read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Ewa Cole’s The longest Marathon of Christmas song ended the night with 31 hours and 2 minutes I.e a cumulative of 24 hours achieved initially and 7 hours and 2 minutes."

See some of the photos from her sing-a-thon in December 2023

Below is a viral message congratulating Ewa Cole on her latest feat

Congratulation pour in for Ewa Cole

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

sinmisolar:

"It's like there's something."

jenybeeee:

"Ghana no go like this one oh."

shopevrytin:

Oya watch Nigerians scatter the record in 3..2..1 dem don see new oneat least cooking will rest small."

kay_velar:

"D war between ghana nd Nigeria nor go end."

pemaraccents:

"Ghanians don dey dust their mic."

nmayaofficial:

"Wow !!! big congratulations to her."

praizfred:

"And that’s on period!! Weldone my girl."

rita0luwole:

"Congratulations my beautiful daughter."

uplift.x:

"Honestly she deserves it and more, CONGRATS miss."

Irish chef unseats Hilda Baci

In other news, Nigeria's Hilda Baci was unseated on the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours in 2023.

This was after the celebrity chef's record was broken by an Irish chef, Alan Fish, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

He surpassed Hilda's record by more than 24 hours.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that a Nigerian was set to become Guinness World Records' youngest screenwriter.

Source: Legit.ng