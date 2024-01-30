Davido is happy that he is making waves in his music career and he has listed the things he has achieved so far

In a post on social media, he said many didn't know he would bag a Grammy nomination but he was able to

The singer added that he isn't one to be dared and warned people not to play with God because he will relegate others

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido, is basking in the euphoria of his success as a sought-after music act.

Describing his achievements once again, the 'Timeless' crooner listed four things people never thought he would be able to achieve in his career but to their surprise, he was able to surpass all the record.

Davido says he got a Grammy nomination

Mentioning them one after the other, he started that people never thought he could bag a Grammy nomination but he proved them wrong.

The 'Aye' crooner also added that many thought he wouldn't have a Billboard Hot 100 entry but he has been able to achieve that too.

Davido says he will relegate fans' favorites

Explaining further, Davido stated that he was able to get a UK certification and exceeded 100 million on Spotify. He also said that he isn't one to be dared because he will relegate fans' favourites and shut down the city.

The Grammy nominee however attributed his success to God.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Davido about his feat. Here are some of the comments below:

@vincent_ebanyi:

"Man's making it look like a competition when he's always coming last.. congratulations regardless OBO.'

@__mukhyy:

"Chrisbrown entry."

@prettyicecxndy:

"Wizkid see what you made them do.'

@metro_blog:

"He his really what he think he his 001.'

@holy12_1:

"He don secure Top 10 for billboard ? Nah my Wiz gan gan be godfather."

@vianiofficial66:

"Why must he post it ? it’s like a big deal to me.'

@picoloofficail:

"If you think Davido is still achieving what WizKid has achieved already press the like button."

@mawulormi:

"Burna Boy na still your senior in all, no offense."

@___iyanu_:

"Throwback."

@flexzi2:

"This guy no get level at all."

@arocheta55:

"Lol who David de follow drag."

Clips from Davido's 02 Arena concert send fans into a frenzy

The singer joined a few elite Nigerian music artists who have sold out the prestigious 02 Arena.

In the recording, many of his fans were over excited as he was seen performing with their favorites on the stage.

