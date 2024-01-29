Nigerian skit maker Funnybros recently got people talking online after he took to social media to celebrate achieving an immense feat

In the trending post, Funnybros shared photos of a house he recently built and handed the keys to his dad

The skit maker noted that the house is a New Year gift to his father, whom he holds in high esteem because of some lifelong values he impacted in him

Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker and comic Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard, aka Funnybros, has sparked reactions online as clips of him gifting his father a house have sparked reactions on social media.

The young comic has always been very vocal about his relationship with his day and why he is his biggest role model.

Nigerian comic Funnybros recently trended online after photos of him gift his father a house went viral.

Source: Instagram

Funnybros recently took his appreciation of his father to a new level as he gifts him a new house in one of the highbrow environs in Aba, Abia state.

"New Year gift to my dad" - Funnybros noted

In the post shared on his page, Funnybros noted that the house is a New Year gift to his dad.

The young skit maker who recently acquired a Mercedez Benz described his father as the man who taught him to be strong even without muscles.

Read an excerpt of Funnybros' post below:

"New Year Gift from me to my Dad. You’ve shown me strength is not all about muscle... I’m Happy to have you as my Dad. More to come Dad."

See how netizens reacted to Funnybros' post:

Reactions trail Funnybros' post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Funnybros post as he gifted his father a house:

@mrfunny1_:

"Congratulations daddy."

@crazeclown:

" Big congratulations."

@officialseedorf:

"God wey do your own go do my own and the person wey believe."

@iamcazchidiebere:

"Congratulations man atleast u gave papa no be mum mum everytime."

@josephine_celine1:

"Congratulations boss."

@temmytayogp:

"I will do for my dad too this year in Jesus name."

@chrisnzubeobi:

"Thank God is not mama this time because it’s always I did this for mama…. GOD bless you son for remembering your dad."

@wonderdtalk_:

"Congratulations Daddy."

