Nollywood actor Osita Iheme has now shared a public announcement for the Nigerian Super Eagles team for the AFCON 2023 game

The movie star gave a series of advice to the Nigerian players ahead of their game with Cameroon as he told them to win

Osita Iheme’s pep talk for the Nigerian football team raised a series of interesting comments from his social media followers

Veteran Nollywood actor Osita Iheme aka PawPaw has voiced out ahead of the Nigerian Super Eagles game with Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Before Nigeria’s game with Cameroon, the movie star took to his official Instagram page to share what is expected of the Super Eagles.

Reactions as actor Osita Iheme advises Super Eagles ahead of AFCON match with Cameroon.

Source: Instagram

According to the movie star, the Super Eagles have not been playing well, and they really need to win the game against Cameroon, which he described as having a strong team. Osita Iheme noted that Nigeria’s team will not be able to match Cameroon strength for strength and are better off winning with their brains.

He said:

“Super Eagles today is the day. Let me tell you guys something, you’ve not been playing well but you’re getting the point and this time around you have to do well because you don’t have any other option than to win. You’ve got to win. We don’t care how you’re going to do it, how you play it, just win the game, you don’t need to play well, just win. This time around you’re playing Cameroon, those guys are strong, naturally strong. I know football is all about energy but this time don’t go with energy, go with your brain because those guys are naturally strong. Energy for energy they will beat you hands down so apply your brain so that you will be able to win them. They are Indomitable Lions, you are the Super Eagles. Lions use energy, eagles use their brains, no matter how you do it, just win.”

Speaking further ahead of the game which will determine if the Super Eagles will qualify for the quarter finals, Iheme noted that there was a key player missing in the lineup but he refused to mention names. According to him, the Super Eagles’ midfield is porous and they need to fix up.

He said:

“Your midfield is porous but I don’t want to mention names, you’re missing somebody on that field but you guys need to cover up that midfield and do something great. You have our support, just go there and win the game.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Osita Iheme’s advice

Read what netizens had to say about the Nollywood star’s advice to the Super Eagles below:

poco_lee:

“Important message but una wan just laugh Ichaka ike Super eagles must survive!!!!!”

mirimaraugo_129:

“if Cameroon no knack them 2:0 today make i bend .”

vintagedeluxeinterior:

“Just win the game ❤️.”

5iifty7:

“Go with your brain. .”

magnatefriday:

“This is what they need now ENCOURAGEMENT because they are on pressure with fans already.”

king_theophilus005:

“LIVERPOOL NEW COACH .”

starbwoyfancy_music:

“Just win the game the legend has spoken .”

Ibekweofficial:

“They must win anyhow o.”

laclassozougwu:

“The good Lord is our strength.”

Osimhen expresses fear ahead of Eagles Cameroon clash

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview granted by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen where he spoke about Nigeria's chances of the winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Osimhen has been Nigeria's most influential player at the competition so far, scoring a goal against Equatorial Guinea and winning the penalty that us the win against Cote d'Ivoire.

During his interview with CBS Golazo, Osimhen noted that there were no underdogs at the AFCON.

