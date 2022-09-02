Singer Chike has taken to social media with a post letting fans and supporters know the huge sacrifice he had to make for his music career

The music star announced that he sold his luxury automobile for N11 million and shared a credit alert screenshot to back up his claim

Many were spotted in his comment section with different reactions to the music star’s update

Popular singer Chike has left fans and supporters surprised after sharing a huge sacrifice he had to make just to stay afloat.

The Brother’s Keeper crooner in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle announced that he had to do away with his luxury ride in a bid to raise funds for music.

Singer Chike sells his car to raise funds. Photo: @oficialchike

Source: Instagram

“Just Sold my Gle I spoke about in my album to sponsor the music,” Chike’s tweet read in part.

The singer hilariously called on his supporters to kindly look away if they spot him trekking around the Lekki area of Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chike equally posted a screenshot showing a part of his conversation with the individual who purchased his car. Another screenshot showed a credit alert of N11 million paid into the singer’s bank account.

Check out his tweet below:

Chike’s fans react

@_KarmdyMikhaels said:

"Ignore ke? We go waka together, super star boi. Even Jesus Christ do am."

@sledge_baba said:

"Okay. Now that we have 11 million on ground. First thing we need to do is shoot a great video for “Pour me a drink” with 10 million, while you hold body with 1million for now till we go platinum and rake in multiple millions."

@Obama_naija said:

"You can start running to Simi, as you no get car now."

@chikwado_ said:

"How many streams will get the money back for you?"

@BNXN001 said:

"Send your aza make I credit you,that your project is too hard jeezzz."

Chike says he has never professed love, fans react

Soul singer, Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, sparked hilarious reactions on social media after making a statement about love.

The singer who is known for his love songs declared that he has never said 'I love you' to anyone and stated his reasons.

Chike also declared that he is happy because even though he cannot say it, he is able to sing about it.

Source: Legit.ng