Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has bragged for the umpteenth time about her life on social media

In a recent post, the movie star showed off her curvy body as she bragged about being a young wife and mother, among other things

Regina Daniels' post sparked a series of reactions, with some netizens calling her husband a grandpa

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is back in the news after boasting about her lifestyle as a young wife to a billionaire.

Recall that Regina got married to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, and they now have two sons together.

In a recent social media post, the movie star shared lovely photos of herself as she flaunted her curves while rocking a black tank top and green leggings paired with a designer bucket hat and a Dior saddlebag.

In the caption of the photos, Regina bragged about how everything about her is young because she is a young wife and mother, among other things.

She wrote:

“Young mom, Young wifey, Young lady/girleo , Young entrepreneur, Everything young.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels brags

Regina Daniels' post on being young in every aspect of her life, particularly being a young wife and mother, sparked a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them taunted her for being married to an older man.

Read some of their comments below:

Nansubuga_liz:

“How is your grandpa? Ohhhh no your husband .”

sugardestiny_official:

“Wow my role model ❤️my look alike love you mama.”

Leo.is.friendly:

“I don zoom tire, no evidence.”

bholojasilabela:

“And old husband.”

Slimkiki:

“You forgot to add young billionaire.”

maxwelldoe1:

“May you live to see your children's children.”

miemi_e4864:

“Forever young my crush.”

officiallrosie:

“Hot momma .”

ruthpeter33:

“Yummy mummy boys.”

Real.ibrahim.aliyu:

“Forever 16.”

BBNaija's Phyna compares Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, married young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife. It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

