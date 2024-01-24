Inter-Tribal Parents Pose for Stunning Photo at Their Children’s Marriage Ceremony
- A video of the parents of an inter-tribal couple who tied the knot recently has gone viral on social media
- The father of the groom was seen snapping a picture of the mother of the bride, who looked stunning in her outfit
- The happy and inter-tribal parents demonstrated their approval and support for their children’s union
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A touching video of the parents of an inter-tribal couple who got married in a beautiful ceremony has captured the hearts of many people online.
The photo showed the father of the groom, who was dressed in a traditional attire, taking a candid picture of the mother of the bride, who was wearing a gorgeous gown. The mother of the bride smiled radiantly as she posed for the camera.
It also revealed the joy and happiness of the inter-tribal parents, who not only gave their blessing and consent to their children’s marriage but also formed a strong bond and friendship with each other.
The video shared by @traditionalweddingng was a symbol of love, unity, and harmony among different tribes and cultures.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Humphery Boniface reacted:
“Mamma was made for that dress... totally.”
Assumpta Ebere said:
“They look so beautiful on this attire.”
Art7364737636 wrote:
“Awww she's a whole queen.”
User1008456924301suzy:
“Igbo to the world ishi agu doings.”
Ella Jazmine513:
“What is the title ov da song.”
Nkemdianah:
“And she ate the outfit and left no crumbs.”
Tessy Duru:
“Looking so good.”
Lisamanzur:
“She looks great.”
Mickymillz:
“Wow she slayed.”
The Etinosa:
“What song is this.”
Joyce:
“Congratulations.”
John Akomu:
“So beautiful.”
NikkiBella:
“Which country is this bro.”
Nemi:
“So cute.”
BulkyM:
“So beautiful.”
Love_Oluchi:
“Which country is this?”
Nigerian bride praises step-mum for treating her like daughter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that showed a touching scene between a bride and her stepmom on the bride’s wedding day has gone viral on TikTok.
The video, posted by @brendagistv, revealed the backstory of their family and how the stepmom played a crucial role in their lives.
The bride lost her biological mum when she was only 9 years old. Her father remarried a few years later, and the stepmom welcomed the bride and her three siblings into her family with open arms.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng