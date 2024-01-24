A video of the parents of an inter-tribal couple who tied the knot recently has gone viral on social media

The father of the groom was seen snapping a picture of the mother of the bride, who looked stunning in her outfit

The happy and inter-tribal parents demonstrated their approval and support for their children’s union

A touching video of the parents of an inter-tribal couple who got married in a beautiful ceremony has captured the hearts of many people online.

The photo showed the father of the groom, who was dressed in a traditional attire, taking a candid picture of the mother of the bride, who was wearing a gorgeous gown. The mother of the bride smiled radiantly as she posed for the camera.

The parents were so happy. Photo credit: @traditionalweddingng/TikTok

It also revealed the joy and happiness of the inter-tribal parents, who not only gave their blessing and consent to their children’s marriage but also formed a strong bond and friendship with each other.

The video shared by @traditionalweddingng was a symbol of love, unity, and harmony among different tribes and cultures.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Humphery Boniface reacted:

“Mamma was made for that dress... totally.”

Assumpta Ebere said:

“They look so beautiful on this attire.”

Art7364737636 wrote:

“Awww she's a whole queen.”

User1008456924301suzy:

“Igbo to the world ishi agu doings.”

Ella Jazmine513:

“What is the title ov da song.”

Nkemdianah:

“And she ate the outfit and left no crumbs.”

Tessy Duru:

“Looking so good.”

Lisamanzur:

“She looks great.”

Mickymillz:

“Wow she slayed.”

The Etinosa:

“What song is this.”

Joyce:

“Congratulations.”

John Akomu:

“So beautiful.”

NikkiBella:

“Which country is this bro.”

Nemi:

“So cute.”

BulkyM:

“So beautiful.”

Love_Oluchi:

“Which country is this?”

Nigerian bride praises step-mum for treating her like daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that showed a touching scene between a bride and her stepmom on the bride’s wedding day has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by @brendagistv, revealed the backstory of their family and how the stepmom played a crucial role in their lives.

The bride lost her biological mum when she was only 9 years old. Her father remarried a few years later, and the stepmom welcomed the bride and her three siblings into her family with open arms.

