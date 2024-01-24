Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s music seems to connect with even his little fans, going by a video trending online

In the viral clip, a one-year-old boy was seen getting excited after Burna Boy’s City Boy track played on TV

A number of netizens gushed over the cute video as the little boy stamped his feet like Burna in the City Boy track

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, appears to be the favourite musician of a one-year-old little boy, according to his mother, @billiejoneill_.

A video was posted on social media by the boy’s mother showing how he reacts whenever Burna Boy’s song comes up on TV.

Fans gush over adorable video of one-year-old boy dancing to Burna Boy's song. Photos: @billiejoneill_, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the young boy had a huge smile on his face after Burna Boy’s City Boy track started to play on the television. The one-year-old started to run around the room before he began stamping his feet just like the Grammy-winning musician did in the music video.

According to the little boy’s mother, her son is obsessed with Burna Boy. Not stopping there, she mentioned that Burna has a city baby fan because he prefers his music to other baby channels.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She wrote:

“@burnaboygram you have a city baby fan here ! I can put on all the baby channels but still asks for me to put music on .”

See the cute clip below:

Fans gush over 1-year-old boy dancing to Burna Boy’s City Boy song

The video of the cute little boy dancing to Burna Boy’s song soon made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of heartwarming reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

arezooafg1:

“He is the cutest fan.”

lapitharas:

“He is READY with that stomp.”

_hood.legend:

“Get that baby some timberlands asap.”

mhr_lit:

“He is in love with the foot stamp.”

diamonde.bella:

“It’s the stomps for me ”

fasthebaker:

“Kid already recognized and appreciates rhythm, please make sure he grows with music, kids gonna be a baddazz with musical instruments.”

_yvonnesworld_:

“These GenCovid kids are at too much. New member of the city boys clan.”

renare797:

“Oh my goodness! I was wondering why he kept stomping that one foot. ”

Egideuzayisaba:

“U will believe it when he starts to smoke.”

illamadi.tv:

“Burna Baby .”

skelewuuuuu:

“CITY BABY .”

djtobzzy_:

“Find the baby for me.”

Burna Boy becomes 1st African artist billed to perform at the Grammys

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, will join other top artists to perform at the 66th Grammys on February 4.

The multi-talented artist would be the first African artist to grace the enigmatic stage of the Grammys with his dazzling rendition.

The Recording Academy announced the addition of the Last Last crooner to the lineup of performers on January 22.

Source: Legit.ng