A viral video of an adorable baby singing with her mother on TikTok has left netizens in awe

In the lovely clip, the baby sang with excitement and enthusiasm as her mother filmed the moment

Netizens who watched the clip were amazed at the baby's ability to sing the correct lyrics of the song

A young mother has shared a heartwarming video of her baby singing with her at home.

In the video, the mother identified as @aiyonna_15 on TikTok showed her baby all smiles while singing with her.

Little girl sings sweetly with mum Photo credit: @aiyonna15/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

1-year-old baby captures hearts with song

The viral video of the one-year-old baby singing with her mother has amassed 20 million views, 6.6 million likes and over 32k comments.

According to the mother, her daughter had been in tears early because of the cold but the song cheered her up.

The way the baby's eyes lit up when she sang with her mother warmed hearts.

Her mother added that she doesn't only know the lyrics to the song, but she also knows everything from colours to numbers and letters.

She wrote;

“She knows everything from colours, numbers, and letters 1 well taught and she only 1.”

Reactions trail heartwarming video of baby singing

The baby’s video sparked lots of heartwarming reactions in the comments section.

@leeci said:

“Omggg how old is she.”

@thandoluhle reacted:

“You cannot trick me.”

Rudy Lamont reacted:

“My niece went viral.”

Envie Bleue said:

“Not my kid singing a song word for word and me asking, do you know your abcd's?”

Queen Fangirl said:

“My baby fever.”

Diamond Jones reacted:

“She must cried to do this video. So cute!!”

NiyaBaby said:

“Me after I get the food I was crying for.”

@ava reacted:

“We be Bobby.”

Tyonna Smith said:

“She is exactly what I needed at 8:02AM.”

Landon Brewer said:

“Y'all don't hear her frr, SHE IS SLIDING.”

T'Keyah said:

“Them. How many times did you watch this? Me:”

@eden said:

“She talk sooo welllI!!”

@def not senee reacted:

“This is the cutest thing i've seen ever omg.”

Watch the video below:

