Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently stirred attention online as she stepped out with her lovely husband, Kazim Adeoti

In a clip making the rounds online, Mercy Aigbe's hubby was seen getting conferred an Islamic title for his contribution to the religion

Mercy Aigbe, in celebration of her hubby's new chieftaincy, took to her Instagram page to share clips of the conferment ceremony

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, recently made the headlines on social media as they celebrated achieving a feat.

The movie star, who recently made her debut as a cinema film producer, was over the moon as she celebrated her husband being conferred a chieftaincy title.

Clips from the turbaning ceremony of Mercy Aigbe's husband, as he gets conferred the Baba Adinni of Islam. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti was conferred the title of Baba Adinni by the Al-Wajud Islamic Society of Nigeria.

The turbaning ceremony was witnessed by some of Mercy Aigbe's colleagues, Femi Adebayo, Kemi Afolabi and Sheikh Al-Fulanny.

Kazim Adeoti's look during the turbaning creates a stir online

The demeanour of Mercy Aigbe's hubby during the turbaning ceremony has gotten people talking online.

Many online couldn't help but notice that Mercy Aigbe's hubby didn't look very upbeat during the ceremony.

Some noted that he looked tired and not as happy as usual.

Watch the turbaning ceremony below:

Reactions trail the turbaning ceremony

Here are some of the comments made by netizens as Kazim Adeoti gets a new Islamic chieftaincy title:

"Congratulations. Please someone explain the title to Me."

"Congratulations sir. He looks tired of all the ceremony."

"Congratulations boss."

"Congratulations Alhaji and Hajia, Oye na amori Insha Allah."

"Congratulations to your family."

"Congratulations Baba Adinni."

"Congratulations to my lovely @realmercyaigbe and to my dear brother @kazimadeoti . May the Lord give you the strength to attain more in life . Oye amari ooooooo❤️❤️❤️. Awon BaBa Adini to o common."

"Alhamdulillah Robbil Alameen, Barakallahu feehi sir. May Allah accept it as an act of ibada’h, count you amongst his pious soul, Aameen thumma Aameen. Congratulations momma, iyawo baba Adini."

"Congratulations Alhajiiiii."

"Congratulations sir Alarafami."

"It’s the way @kemiafolabiadesipe always stand gidigba for @realmercyaigbe for meWalahi I love it."

Mercy Aigbe reveals why she about dumped Christianity

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helps her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage with her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng