Popular Nigerian singer Portable is trending online over his recent encounter with two young musicians who tried to go diabolical on him

The Zazu Zeh crooner cried out online after nabbing the musicians with red clothes and weapons meant to attack him spiritually

The ominous videos spread on social media as Portable explained how he was vigilant enough to catch them

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Olalomi, is making headlines for the umpteenth time over his issues with other young musicians.

However this time around, Portable appeared to be the target of a planned spiritual attack from the two young singers.

Nigerians react as Portable nabs young musicians trying to attack him with 'juju'. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram stories, the Zazu Zeh star shared videos where he exposed the two musicians with the spiritual items they had allegedly carried to harm him.

In one of the clips, Portable showed all the red clothing items he found on the singers and how they had been wearing the bright-coloured clothes for about three days without changing despite him challenging them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Zeh Nation boss, who was surrounded by a crowd, explained that the singers had approached him to sign them, and he asked for the music they had done, but they did not present any, and he told them to go. However, they rented a place close to his studio and started wearing red clothes for three days. Portable added that they were also caught with locally made arrows and catapults that they intended to harm him spiritually.

Portable accompanied the videos with captions where he noted that he’s surrounded by enemies, but he’s very vigilant, and God has been protecting him. He wrote:

“ZAzuu Na God dey cover me surrounded by my en€mies Omọ Ologo Daya Ni They came to att@ck me but Alhamdulilahi mission failed Emi Ika OF AFRICA Emi Timo wa vigilant God sent.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Portable nabs musicians allegedly trying to attack him spiritually

The video of Portable’s drama with the two young musicians who allegedly tried to attack him spiritually spread on different social media pages, and it drew the attention of netizens who dropped their hot takes.

Read some of their comments below:

Temimajek:

“May dem hurry up build your crib for Lekki before these people finish you on the mainland hopefully people won’t be doing rituals next door.”

v.i.v.a.d.a.v.i.d.s:

“Everyone us laughing at portable no one is talking about how half of the yourhs are going diabolical just to belong and make money then I ask...how much is money again? Command It with your mouth my friend...juju is not the sure way.”

biggestboii:

“If you no guide this life, them go add your destiny to their own, nah wheyttin i don experience before with person whey close to me before, enemy plenty ooo my bro and sis.”

Rasheedofnaija:

“I can never understand why people would go any extent to do certain things in life… Alhamdulilah for the kind person wey Good create me to be!”

emeka_:

“No gree for both the spiritual and physical….”

Professor_bosified:

“Lol it's amusing how portable understands the meaning and implications of all these demonic materials and exposing them.i might not like portable but I like how he exposes anyone he catches moreover Yorubas say when God has exposed your enemy, their powers are already dead.”

Portable blows hot drags his baby mama and Koko Zaria over 1-year-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting different videos of the Zeh Nation label owner calling out his baby mama and her alleged new lover, Koko Zaria, over his son.

In a viral video, Portable claimed that his baby mama kept his 1-year-old son away from him while taking him on her sexual dates with men like Koko Zaria.

The singer also accused Koko Zaria of indulging Honey Berry in the unflattering behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng