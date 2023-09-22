Patoranking has joined popular celebrities in the music industry to mourn the late singer Mohbad

In a video from Patoranking's new listening album in London, he stated that the thought of knowing Mohbad will not come back makes him feel sad

Patoranking's comment has further stirred emotion as it comes hours after a candlelight procession took place in Lagos in honour of the former Marlian signee

A video from Patoranking's new album 'World Best' listening party in London has emerged on social media.

Like many of his colleagues, Patoranking, while speaking at the listening party, couldn't help but mourn the late singer Mohbad who passed on at 27.

Patoranking mourns Mohbad. Credit: @iammohbad @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

In a video Patoranking, who expressed how sad he was about Mohbad's death, said the thought that the late singer wouldn't come back to life hits him hard.

"The thought of knowing Mohbad is not coming back is hard, when I see his pictures I am like this guy no go come back,"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Patoranking speaks about Mohbad in London

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Patoranking's video below:

reverbmilly:

"Abeg let bring good music back abeg."

mr_momelo_:

"When he said this last night realisation kicked in RIP Mohbad."

iam_tinzu:

"Chai this guy no go come back again that thought alone is pain."

kingcharlie190:

"I can’t stop playing your songs ! It’s been on repeat since your demise even now ! I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Mohbad. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.#Justice4Mohbad #YoungDon."

djmc_bash:

"Please let inculcate the habit of putting humanity first before any other, rip mohbad, no I can see clearly imole."

teezipapi:

"Exactly the pain I feel everything I think about the situation. The fact that he isn’t coming back."

