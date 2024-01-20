Fans have noticed the shoes worn by actor Kunle Remi's wife for her wedding when she lifted her wedding gown

In a video sighted on social media, she was putting on a flat white sneaker that had a shoelace which was not tied

Many took to the comment section to air their opinion about her choice of shoes despite being from a wealthy family

While Kunle Remi is busy basking in the euphoria of quitting bachelorhood but some people are so concerned about what the couple wore for their wedding

Legit.ng had reported that the actor and his wife had exchanged rings on Saturday, January 19, 2023. A lot of his colleagues and some socialites graced the occasion.

After the official signing of the marriage certificate, the actor and his wife were sighted walking away from the church venue.

In the clip, the new bride lifted her flowing wedding gown, and her shoes were noticed.

Kunle Remi's wife shows off wedding shoes. Photo credit @olorisugargallmedia/@bellanaijaweddings

Kunle Remi's wife wears flat shoes

The bride who shed tears during her traditional wedding was wearing a white flat sneaker that had shoe lace.

She left the lace untied and they were dragging on the floor as she was walking with her husband.

Kunle Remi held hands with his wife

In the recording, the newly wedded couple were holding hands. And they only had eyes for each other.

The groom's men and bride's train were following closely behind the couple.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Kunle Remi's wife's shoes. Here are some do the comments below:

@jewel_adaa:

"There are better cute flat open toe shoes sha."

@iam_esstarkay:

"It’s the Kunle are you good for me."

@tuga_2smart:

"Nice shoeperu."

@vee_iche:

"Not me thinking of how I'm going to wear heels on my wedding cos I'm not a fan of heels and seeing this video. I can gladly say I'm definitely going to wear flat shoes biko. I cannot come and stress myself

@successmbang:

"Shoeperu. Not gonna wear heels for my white wedding too abeg."

juwon_debbie

"E say na shoeperu. Eiiii God ."

@everywomanthrift:

"Shoeperu ke, I wore my sister’s old slippers, the new heels I bought I nor wear am at all."

@nneomaprincess78:

"See shoekwudi, what am I even saying, Happy married life tiwi baby."

@aquamarine_beautyhaven:

"See simple wedding."

@hairaffairsbypeace:

"Please wear what ever shoe that will make you feel so comfortable under your wedding dress . I’ve had brides that wear even flip flops , flat slippers."

Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy's grand ma attend Kunle Remi's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and his mother were part of the people who graced the wedding of the Nollywood actor.

In a clip sighted online, Otedola was trying to take pictures of Tiwi on his phone.

Deyemi Okanlawon and Toyin Abraham also stole the show during the ceremony.

