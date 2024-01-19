Fans of Davido and Wizkid have once again clashed over the applaud received by the album of the two singers

It had been reported that Davido's 2023 album 'Timeless' album had overtaken Wizkid's 2020 'Made in Lagos'

The lovers of the two music acts took to social media to react to the news as they take sides with their favourite

David Adeleke better known as Davido and his colleague Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid have been friends for a very long time but their fans will have none of that.

They have kept on comparing the songs and success of the two singers. They recently reacted after it was reported that David's 2023 album 'Timeless' had overtaken Wizkid's 2020 album 'Made in Lagos Deluxe'.

A report had surfaced on social media where top albums were showcased. According to the post, 'Timeless' is number 15 which was closely followed by Wizkid's album 'Made in Lagos Deluxe' which is on number 16.

Timeless overtakes Made in Lagos

Wizkid's album was the one leading a few months ago but within the space of a few weeks Davido's 'Timeless' took over the number 15 position that Wizkid was formerly occupying.

Some people were not surprised because the Grammy nominee had been in the news for some controversial reasons this year. It started with his rift with Tiwa Savage, followed by the call out from TeeBillz and the petition laid against him.

Asake and Blaqbonez also made the list

Also sighted on the list is Asake's 'Work of Art' which is number 12, while Blaqbonez's song 'Emeka must Shine' occupied number 13.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Davido and Wizkid's album. Here are some of the comments below:

@danyfundz_:

"Imagine, very shameful something, 2020 album oo ."

@meek_mayor1:

"2023 album dey fight 2020 album lmao."

@boi.samzeeno:

"Two big men dey do things on things poor fans dey argue with hunger for belle ok o."

@bhadmanrichie01:

"Imagine 2020, y’all play too much."

@kehnnydc':

"Una sha no get sense 2020 Album comparing to 2023 album.'

@abefeniwura_:

"This wahala network na Werey."

@toluwani__1313:

"Timeless Dey compete with two years old album."

@multiple_ranking_:

"Make Davido just stop this music of a thing I beg , which kind Matter be that one."

@mi_racle7194':

"The last time I checked Holy ground of 2020 dey top all wizkid music for apple music throughout the whole of 2023 until the release of this ps2 when no still sweet self."

@mr_emesmiths:

"Na now timeless wan top MIL. Tmeless lack time ."

Wizkid and Davido's fan clash, drag their kids into messy argument

Legit.ng had reported that fans of Wizkid and Davido had ignited a fight and dragged each other online.

They went to X, formerly known as Twitter to lash out at each other.

They also went as far as dragging the children of the two singers into their dirty argument.

Source: Legit.ng