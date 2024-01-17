Verydarkman has called out Nollywood actor Yul Edochie for promoting skincare products which he claimed are not registered

The fast-rising influencer who tackled Yul Edochie for misleading people urged the actor to desist from making another

Verydarkman stated in the video that he didn't want to have issues with the veteran actor, who claimed he is the most hated celebrity

Fast-rising influencer and activist Martins Oste, aka Verydrakman (VDM), has warned popular actor and politician Yul Edochie sternly.

This comes as a social media post advertising a skincare product shared by Yul on Instagram caught VDM's attention.

VDM knocks Yul Edochie

In a recent video he shared via his social media timeline, VDM appealed to the actor to avoid his area of specialisation as he didn't want to have issues with him.

The activist, who claimed people already hated the actor, urged him to desist from making another video of him promoting unregistered products.

VDM also spoke on the need for Nigerians to go for only products registered and approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption:

"I don’t want to have any wahala with you oo, avoid my own area, abeg 5 post that business will crash fr ,avoid me and do the right thing rather tell them to do the right thing @nafdac_ng look this up."

This is not the first time the outspoken influencer would be calling a celebrity out over skin care products. VDM had called out Uche Jumbo for the same reason in 2023.

VDM calls Tonto Dikeh ignorant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the outspoken influencer called Tonto Dikeh ignorant for promoting products that could harm Nigerians.

In the clip, VDM vowed he would do everything humanly possible to stop Tonto Dikeh from holding a political post in the country.

Reacting, someone said:

"You dey follow Tonto, Abuja connection fight, in the same city. I don't know who's advising you. Just dey play yourself. When she go bite you. Let me mind my business."

This was after Tonto filed a petition against the activist at the FCID in Abuja, which got him arrested.

