Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has reportedly been gifted an SUV by a generous individual

The claim was made by Facebook blogger BUKKY JESSE PLUG, who shared images of the vehicle

Fans and netizens couldn't help but extend their warm appreciation to the thoughtful individual

A kind Samaritan allegedly gave the late singer Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, a new SUV car.

A Facebook blogger named BUKKY JESSE PLUG posted images of the purportedly provided car on their page, which led to the dissemination of this report.

Mohbad’s dad receives car gift from fan. Credit: @mohbad_dad, @bukkyjesseplug

Source: Instagram

The post also revealed that Mohbad's father had gotten the car and thanked a certain Oba Asekanmaku, the man behind the gift.

“THANK U OBA ASEKANMAKU. MOHBAD'S DAD FINALLY GOT HIS CAR TODAY. CONGRATS, SIR. MAY D GIVER NEVER LACK ANYTHING GOOD IN HER LIFE; HAS D GIVER MADE MOHBAD'S DAD HAPPY,JOY WILL NEVER ELUDE IN HER LIFE, IJMN AMEN.

PLS ALL KINDLY SAY A WORD OF PRAYER TO D GIVER."

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad's new car

Olusanwo Phunmmy Kalejaiye:

"God bless the giver more and more in Jesus name as she is one of those that understand this man's pain and encounter in these past few days,

"May she also encounter God in a new dimension for doing this."

Alo Aderemi Jnr:

"What the unintelligent boy could not do for his father when he was alive,God is using people to uplift the man. This Mohbad stories has opened my eyes to a lot of things we overlook as men."

Saint Christy-Wealth:

"More blessings to the giver in Jesus name. Wunmi will never branch your destination in Jesus mighty name. And you will not loss any of your child in Jesus mighty Name,"

Taiwo Okpeseyi:

"God replenish the finances of the giver."

Ave Burden:

"This gave me goose bumps.

"Giver, you will never lack. Doors will open for your children and you even where you least expect. I am sure the spirit of Mohbad came to you and is very happy, you were able to do what he didn’t do while on earth.

"Thank you on behalf of Mr Joseph Aloba that single handedly raised him even with the little he had. God bless you abundantly."

Femi Falana reacts to Mohabd's dad's allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Falana issued a response to Mohbad's father's allegations.

Joseph Aloba had claimed that his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, and her lawyer, Femi Falana, were plotting his death.

In reaction, Falana and his legal team revealed they would have to take Mohbad's dad's accusations to court for him to prove how they posed a threat to his life or wanted to kill him.

Source: Legit.ng