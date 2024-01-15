Late Mohbad's management dismissed the existence of any will by the singer before his death

Mohbad's dad, in an interview with the press, had claimed his song had a will which was not signed but thumb printed

In a reaction, the former Marlian signee's management declared the singer's dad's claim as false and misleading

Controversies have continued to trail the late Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death, with the latest bordering on his alleged will.

Mohbad's dad Joseph Aloba had made headlines over the weekend after he claimed he was told the former Marlian signee wrote a will, which was thumbprinted and not signed by him in the conventional way.

Mohbad's management debunks reports of any will as claimed by singer's dad. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's management reacts to singer's dad's allegation

In an update via Mohbad's social media timeline, the singer's management released a lengthy statement as they dismissed the existence of a will.

The management further described Mohbad's dad's comment about the will as false and misleading.

An extract from the statement issued read:

"No member of Mohbad's management or lawyers have communicated the existence of a will or any such thumbprinted as has been falsely reported."

The deceased management also revealed the bank accounts owned by Mohbad during his lifetime have been put on a Post No Debit order since September 12, 2023.

On Mohbad's autopsy, the singer's team revealed the police have since concluded the investigation but added that the results from samples sent abroad will take months before they are shared.

See the statement Mohbad's team issued below:

Iyabo Ojo, others react as Mohbad's team issues statement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

iyaboojofespris:

"It is well."

life_of_wancho:

"Who Dey handle this page? Because it’s obvious because of what the dad said that’s why you’re putting this up sadly."

emelife_okechukwu_john:

"This what you would have discuss with imole Dad than putting it on here for us, if the man no talk you for post this sad, no matter who is handling this page understand the pain of a father and no father will want his son to die cause of properties stop making this looks evil to us thank you,"

