2024 started on a positive note for some Nigerian celebrities who have splashed millions of naira on new whips

Nigerian celebrities who are known for their luxury lifestyle flaunted their latest acquisitions on social media and to the surprise of many, one of them showed off his fifth house just a few days after the new year

In this article, Legit.ng writes about four celebrities in the entertainment industry who bought new automobiles and one who unveiled his house in January

Celebrities who have bought cars and unveiled house in 2024. Photo credit @crayonthis/@qdot_alagbe

Buying whips and building houses are achievements most people look forward to in life. And many work hard to ensure they attain their goals.

Some waited to surprise their families and friends as they entered the new year after saving in the previous year and they were able to meet their goals at the dawn of the new year.

Legit.ng, in this article, briefly examines some celebrities who bought cars and unveiled their house in January.

1. Portable buys new Mercedes Benz

Controversial street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile professionally known as Portable started 2024 on a positive note with the unveiling of his new Mercedes Benz worth millions of naira.

Dr Zeh as he is fondly called had crashed his G Wagon which came as perks of his ambassadorial deal with Unique Motors owned by Adebiyi Saheed Adesina.

The singer had asked the automobile boss to buy him another car. He called him out after the G Wagon was taken away from him.

According to the singer, Adebiyi had told him that he had sold the remains of the G Wagon but he later saw it parked at his house.

After the drama, Portable splashed some millions and got himself a new Mercedes Benz. He flaunted the new whip and said the God of sudden miracle did it for him. He also boasted that it was bought with his own money.

2. Singer Crayon buys Mercedes Benz

Charles Chibueze Chike, professionally known as Crayon, a signee of music entrepreneur, Don Jazzy bought a Mercedes Benz 2021 GL 53 worth N150 million about two weeks ago.

The young singer shared pictures of his new ride with his fans on social media. He also showed off the interior of his multi-million car as he appreciated God for his blessings.

Motivating his lovers, the Marvin signee said that they should always stay hungry. Crayon also posed both on the car and inside it as a lady took several pictures of him.

3.Cubana Chief priest buys a car for his wife

Nightlife businessman Okechukwu Pascal better known as Cubana Chief Priest showed how much he loves his wife, Angel, by buying her a 2024 Cadillac Escalade 600. According to him, his better half complained of being bored with her Mercedes G63 and he decided to spoil her with the multi-million naira whip.

Pictures of the SUV were posted on his Insta story. Cubana Chiefpriest is one of the many celebrities who doesn't joke with his wife's happiness.

4. Omowunmi Ajiboye buys N30m automobile

Omowunmi Ajiboye, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Segun Ogungbe started the new year with the unveiling of her new jeep which was reportedly worth N30 million.The actress displayed how excited she was to have bought the automobile by resting on the bonnet and posing severally on it. She also opened it for her fans to see the wonderful interior. One of Asake's hit songs was playing in the background and Ajiboye happily sang along. The wonder on wheel was decorated with red ribbon and Ajiboye held the documents in a brown envelope. In the caption of her post, she thanked Mc Oluomo for his support.

The jeep was bought a few weeks after she was accused of having an affair with the NURTW boss.

5. Qdot unveils fifth house

Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, professionally known as Qdot, was the first Nigerian celebrity to unveil his house in 2024.

The singer shared pictures of his house and informed his fans that it was his 5th. He thanked God for his blessing on his life and his career. He also noted that the blessing came before the release of his album.

Money Gee buys a car from Wizkid's N20m

Legit.ng had reported that popular hypeman Money Gee had got himself a new car from the N20 million that Wizkid gave to him.

He showed off the automobile and attributed the feat to God. He also flaunted the interior and exterior of the car for all to see.

His post sparked reactions from fans, especially Wizkid fc who asked him how much he has left from the cash the singer gave him.

