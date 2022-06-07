Nigerian singer Yemi Alade gave an energetic performance alongside Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo

Yemi was seen rocking a strange outfit as she shared the stage with Angelique at a show which took place in Amsterdam

Social media users, while reacting to the video, shared mixed reactions over the kind of outfit she rocked on stage

Nigerian singer and songwriter Yemi Alade is making headlines over her energetic performance on stage alongside Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo.

The event, which took place in Amsterdam, saw the two superstars thrilling the audience with some of their collaborations as Yemi showed off some dance steps.

Yemi Alade shares the stage with Angelique Kidjo. Credit: @angliequekidjo @nojustok

Source: Instagram

Yemi’s outfit, however, stirred reactions online, leaving many asking what kind of outfit she was rocking.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans react to Yemi Alade’s outfit

Many online users took to the comment section to react to the video as many queried Yemi on the kind of outfit she rocked on stage.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

christianna_09:

"Wetin Yemi wear so????‍♀️‍♀️."

hola_ray1:

"Shay na Octopus aunty Yemi wear ???."

dahillzee1:

"That dress is irritating snakes or weytin b dat?"

makela095:

"Yemi alade Dey find Grammy

befab_wears:

"Be like Mama been try keep small distance from the dress.I'd be scared too.."

gbala6531:

"Is that mama kidjo gown for me ."

shapeessentials:

"Soon Yemi would start winning Grammy(s) like Angelique and people would say she doesn’t deserve it! Go Yemi ."

gbackroad:

"This woman Ebi White people wey dey dominate for her shows."

mr_davidmb:

"Not Yemi Alade thinking PALing with Angelique will fetch her dat Grammy. Nice song though."

Reactions as Beyonce sings like Yemi Alade

Popular music star and songwriter Beyonce Knowles made headlines on social media after a video of one of her songs went viral.

One of the spectacular sides of the video was the way Beyonce sang, as her voice was very different from the typical song style she is known for.

If not for the fact that the song came with a video of Beyonce singing, many would have assumed the song was rendered by popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade.

Source: Legit.ng