Nigerian Grammy Awards singer Burna Boy linked up with NBA stars, the Antetokounmpo brothers

A video showed the moment the Common Person crooner was seen having a conversation with the Basketball stars

The video, which has gone viral, has stirred reactions from many Nigerians, as many joked about Burna Boy’s height

A trending video of Nigerian music star Burna Boy with the National Basketball Association (NBA) stars the Antetokounmpo brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo and Alex Emeka Antetokounmpo, has caused a buzz on social media.

The singer was seen chatting in the pidgin language with the basketball stars in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime took place.

Burna Boy in a chit chat with the Antetokounmpo brothers. Credit: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s height

Many netizens who watched the video reacted differently, as many pointed out Burna Boy’s height while comparing him to that of the Antetokounmpo brothers.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aaronitems:

"Making Burna look short ."

linusonuoha:

"I love to see it! Nija connection. We should come together like this to help our country!!"

seph_b:

"Love how burna promoting pidgin and making it sound cool, about time."

tolahuncho:

"Baba no even bother speak normak english repping pidgin English anywhere."

officialdhirex:

"How come burna come short."

laskidipe:

"Twice as tall!...don short o."

joelvincent901:

"Dem Bois make our odogwu look like dwarf ."

ceec_patrick:

"I thought burna was a tall guy. How come his now looking short here, abi those guys are giant ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bohrlanle:

" These guys make him look short ."

only1mayne:

"I love how Odogwu be giving them the Naija pigin vibes ."

maya_chopra__:

"How tall must that guy be to make look Burnerboy look average height????!!! ."

doza_vert:

"It’s how confident he speaks the pidgin over there to them, that’s how you know he’s the AFG X ODG."

emma_j_tania:

"Burna: they said I should not go crazy."

Burna Boy and American rapper 21 Savage hang out

Burna Boy made history alongside Tems and Rema with their performance at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, February 19.

It marked the first time any Nigerian artist would perform at the NBA halftime show.

Some pictures circulating the internet from the event show Burna Boy hanging out with a famous American rapper, 21 Savage, at the basketball arena.

Source: Legit.ng