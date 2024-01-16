Nigerian footballer John Mikel Obi was recently at the just-concluded FIFA World Best awards

The former Super Eagles midfielder, while at the show, gave his thoughts about the winner of the FIFA World Best 2024

Some of Mikel's comments about Lionel Messi winning the World Best player ahead of Erling Haaland has created a stir online

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles midfielder John Mikel Obi recently created quite a stir on social media with some comments he shared about eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Manchester City striker Earling Haaland.

Lionel Messi was recently crowned the World's Best Player for 2023 by FIFA ahead of Erling Haaland.

Former Super Eagles midfielder, John Mikel Obi speaks about Lionel Messi emerging FIFA World Best ahead of Erling Haaland. Photo credit: @john_mikel_obi/@erling.haaland/@leomessi

Source: Instagram

Many have criticised Messi's win by slamming FIFA, noting that Erling Haaland deserved it more.

However, Nigeria's John Mikel Obi thinks otherwise. During a recent interview, he spoke about Haaland being snubbed ahead of Lionel Messi.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Messi deserved it more" - Mikel Obi said and gives reasons

The former Chelsea midfielder slammed those who have said Haaland deserved to be FIFA World's Best ahead of Lionel Messi.

He noted that Messi deserved it more because of what he achieved in 2022/2023. Mikel stated that for years, he was booed and teased for not winning a trophy with Argentina, but he went on to do it all within a calendar year.

Mikel Obi is touted by many as Nigeria's most successful footballer yet.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Mikel Obi's comments about Messi and Haaland

Here are some of the comments that gathered by Legit.ng after the clip went viral:

@larrie_doe:

"Mikel wey no get reach 20 career goals dey talk If y’all let anybody just tell you what to believe then idk."

@kendracole76:

"Wetin this one dey talk? Messi didn't do anything in PSG and inter Miami is at the bottom of the table. They wanted Argentina to win the world cup , it was so obvious they denied France a penalty."

@amakazempire:

"They know how to win games Without Haaland key point."

@kelvin_kertz:

"He won the world cup in 2022, 2023 is a different football year. So how is he winning awards for something he did in 2022 not 2023?"

@quonittt:

"This one is not that intelligent na."

@nigeriamemes_:

"The accent dey wound me."

@nelson_o_b_o:

"All he does is going around talking about Messi.. ode!!!"

@big_____name:

"Everyone knows this aside Ronaldo's cry babies . Football is beyond just scoring."

@___bagboy_millano:

"Very brilliant illustration."

@khareem_obrain:

"Man City will win Premiership without Haaland . That’s a made team . Mikel is absolutely right."

Video of Rema shaking football stars at Ballon d'Or but ignores Messi trends

In an earlier report, Legit.ng recalls Rema's performance at the 2023 Ballon d'Or awards.

Nigerian singer Rema was the guest performer at the footballing showpiece, but something he did at the event stirred many people's attention.

The Afrobeat star made history at showpiece as he became the first Nigerian to perform at the Ballon d'Or.

Source: Legit.ng