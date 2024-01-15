Senegalese striker and former African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane has been in the news a lot over the past few weeks

Reports about his marriage to 18-year-old Aisha Tamba sparked massive reactions on social media

In a recent report, the secondary school student and new wife of Sadio Mane breaks her silence and finally speaks about her marriage

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been in the news a lot since reports about his marriage to an 18-year-old girl went viral.

Though the young lady is of the legal age to get married, Sadio Mane has been at the centre of several criticisms, as many have called him out for marrying such an 18-year-old.

Sadio Mane's 18-year-old new wife, Aisha Tamba finally opens up about her marriage to Sadio Mane. Photo credit: @sadiomaneofficiel/@madamemane

Sadio's new wife, in a recent interview with The Mail, spoke about her marriage to the footballer.

She noted during the interview that her husband's fame and wealth will neither change her nor make her forget where she's coming from.

Aisha Tamba laments about the media attention shone on her marriage

During the interview, Sadio's wife lamented the media attention her marriage has received over the past few weeks.

She stated during the chat that she is honoured to be called "Mrs Mane," but that wouldn't change who she is at her core.

Read an excerpt of Aisha Tamba's interview below:

"I am looking forward to my new life and I know that it will be very different. But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me. This is not what I’m interested in. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith."

She further said:

"I’m not used to having so much attention on me because we are a very private family. We don’t like to show off and speak about our personal lives. I am a very down to earth person, this is how I was raised, and nothing will be different just because of this marriage. But I’m very honoured to now be Mrs Mane."

See how netizens reacted to the interview

Here are some of the comments that Aisha Tamba's interview stirred online:

@onochieosheokwu:

"The only country in Africa that everything about them is money is Nigeria.. Even poor African countries with noting value humanity more than money but Nigeria, even your parents regard money more."

@tinny_tush_official:

"There’s 70% truth in what she said cuz she’s a Muslim, they barely marry for material things."

@aliyumukhtarm:

"True JJC. Should we tell her?"

@chapman_v12:

"I like how humble mane is but the truth has to be said that he was actually communicating with a minor and groomed her until 18. Africa needs to wake up!"

@sauceprince1:

"This is someone who knows and respects her HUMBLE BEGINNINGS. She’s definitely gonna enjoy this HUSBAND of hers."

@mikkytorino:

"Men know dem good girls, they know what they want in a woman. I say make i update una. Keep twe twe."

@thavincisounds_:

"Baba go better market."

@kexx_10:

"Would you have married him if he was broke and ugIy?"

@ninosucsexx:

"Naso Dem dey talk after she born one now , wahala go begin , I'm tired of all dis talks."

@olatunjiokomi:

"Pls stay away from social media. They are not nice people. They want your husband so much than you do."

Sadio Mane named best African player in 2019

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sadio Mane was named the best footballer in Africa ahead of Mohammed Salah and Riyad Mahrez.

Before clinching the gong in 2019, Sadio had emerged as runner-up twice consecutively to former club teammate Mo Salah in 2017 and 2018.

However, in the 2018/2019 season, Sadio finished as one of the highest goalscorers in the EPL while helping Liverpool clinch the Champions League title.

